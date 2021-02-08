Ridgeview Christian girls basketball team rolls into state semifinals

STAUNTON — Ridgeview Christian had no trouble reaching the VACA girls basketball state tournament semifinals Monday night as the Crusaders whipped Blue Ridge Christian 51-32 in a quarterfinal clash at the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind’s Lewellyn gym.
Kadri Romanin led the Crusaders with 19 points, while Corrin Corbin and Graycee McClure each tallied 10.
Ridgeview Christian, which is hosting the VACA semifinals and championships Friday and Saturday, meets the Smith Mountain Lake Academy-Southwest Virginia Homeschool winner in the first semifinal at 2 p.m. Friday.
News Virginian Staff Reports
