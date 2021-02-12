Ridgeview Christian girls basketball team suffers season-ending loss

STUARTS DRAFT — For 31 minutes, Ridgeview Christian had top-seeded Southwest Virginia Homeschool Academy on the ropes.

The undefeated Conquerors, however, were the No. 1 seed for a reason.

Hanging on to a two-point lead late in the fourth quarter Friday afternoon, the Conquerors scored the game’s final three points and held off the Crusaders 49-44 in the VACA girls basketball state semifinals.

It’s the second straight year that Ridgeview has lost in the semifinals, but the results could not have been more different. After a lopsided home loss in 2020, the Crusaders nearly pulled off the big upset in their gymnasium.

This was the only semifinal played Friday at Ridgeview Christian because of the weather conditions. The other girls semifinal between Timberlake Christian and Roanoke Valley Christian is scheduled for Saturday at Ridgeview along with the two boys semifinal contests.

Because of the ongoing weather concerns, no consolation games will be played. The boys and girls championships are scheduled for Monday at Ridgeview.

The heartbreaking loss ended Ridgeview’s condensed season with a 3-4 record.