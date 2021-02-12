Ridgeview Christian girls basketball team suffers season-ending loss

STUARTS DRAFT — For 31 minutes, Ridgeview Christian had top-seeded Southwest Virginia Homeschool Academy on the ropes.
The undefeated Conquerors, however, were the No. 1 seed for a reason.
Hanging on to a two-point lead late in the fourth quarter Friday afternoon, the Conquerors scored the game’s final three points and held off the Crusaders 49-44 in the VACA girls basketball state semifinals.
It’s the second straight year that Ridgeview has lost in the semifinals, but the results could not have been more different. After a lopsided home loss in 2020, the Crusaders nearly pulled off the big upset in their gymnasium.
This was the only semifinal played Friday at Ridgeview Christian because of the weather conditions. The other girls semifinal between Timberlake Christian and Roanoke Valley Christian is scheduled for Saturday at Ridgeview along with the two boys semifinal contests.
Because of the ongoing weather concerns, no consolation games will be played. The boys and girls championships are scheduled for Monday at Ridgeview.
The heartbreaking loss ended Ridgeview’s condensed season with a 3-4 record.
“Even though they were an undefeated team, we knew we could compete with them,” Ridgeview co-coach Lonnie Elijah said. “I thought it was a great game. It lived up to the hype. Unfortunately, we didn’t come out on top.”
Corrin Corbin scored Ridgeview’s first eight points — which included a pair of triples — as the Crusaders jumped out to a 19-13 lead after one quarter of play.
The Conquerors never seemed rattled despite the early deficit. Southwest Virginia guard Emma Snyder stole an inbound pass and made a buzzer-beating layup just before the half to pull the Conquerors within one, 25-24, heading into intermission.
“I thought our girls played really hard,” Southwest Virginia Home School coach Michele Moore said of her team’s come-from-behind victory. “We played really hard. They wanted it. This (Ridgeview) was a really good team.”
There was a tie and three lead changes in the third period, with Ridgeview taking the 36-35 lead into the final period when Crusaders guard Graycee McClure found Corbin for a basket.
Alexa Glover opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer as Ridgeview pushed its lead back up to six, 41-35, but the resilient Conquerors closed the semifinal matchup scoring 14 of the game’s final 17 points.
The Crusaders led the Conquerors 46-44 with less than a minute remaining, but Ridgeview couldn’t pull any closer.
“The last minute was intense,” Ridgeview co-coach Brandon Corbin said. “The girls just played the best that they possibly could. It was a great game. No one was out of it until the last 10 seconds.”
Corbin and McClure both had 12 points for the Crusaders, and Kadri Romanin added nine points. Snyder had a game-high 19 points for the Conquerors and Haley Johnson added 10.
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA 49,
RIDGEVIEW CHRISTIAN 44
RIDGEVIEW (44) — Romanin 3 3-3 9, Corbin 5 0-0 12, McClure 4 4-4 12, Campbell 3 0-0 6, Hartt 10-0 2, Glover 1 0-0 2, Walters, Woody, TOTALS 17 7-9 44
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (49) — Snyder 9 0-0 19, Moore 2 2-5 7, Vaughan 2 0-0 4, Johnson 4 2-2 10, Clark 2 1-2 7, Moore 1 0-0 2, Turner, TOTALS 20 5-9 49
RIDGEVIEW CHRISTIAN 19 6 11 8 — 44
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA 13 11 11 14 — 49