Ridgeview Christian girls fall short at Fresta Valley Christian

MARSHALL — Ridgeview Christian came up just short on the road Monday as the Crusaders dropped a 32-29 decision to Fresta Valley Christian in a VACA girls basketball clash.

Graycee McClure and Emma Walters scored 10 points apiece for the Crusaders.

Ridgeview Christian (2-7, 2-5) has a key VACA Central District showdown Tuesday at rival Grace Christian in a game that will play a big part in seeding for next week’s VACA North Region tournament.

