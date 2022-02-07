Ridgeview Christian girls fall short at Fresta Valley Christian

MARSHALL — Ridgeview Christian came up just short on the road Monday as the Crusaders dropped a 32-29 decision to Fresta Valley Christian in a VACA girls basketball clash.
Graycee McClure and Emma Walters scored 10 points apiece for the Crusaders.
Ridgeview Christian (2-7, 2-5) has a key VACA Central District showdown Tuesday at rival Grace Christian in a game that will play a big part in seeding for next week’s VACA North Region tournament.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today