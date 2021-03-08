Ridgeview Christian girls volleyball team notches win over United Christian Academy

STANARDSVILLE — Ridgeview Christian cruised to a 25-22, 15-25, 25-19, 25-23 victory Monday night over United Christian Academy in a VACA Central District volleyball clash.
Emily Campbell led the Crusaders with 27 points, while Alexa Glover tallied 17.
Ridgeview is back in action Saturday for a VACA Central District tussle with Blue Ridge Christian in a match that will be played at VSDB’s Lewellyn gym.
The Crusaders swept the jayvee match 25-23, 26-24. Cheyenne Volpe and Emma Reinmann each had 12 points.
News Virginian Staff Reports
News Virginian Staff Reports
