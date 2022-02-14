Ridgeview Christian’s girls basketball season comes to an end

MARSHALL — Ridgeview Christian’s season came to a crushing end Monday night, getting outscored 17-1 in the fourth quarter as Fresta Valley Christian stunned the Crusaders 35-29 in the quarterfinals of the VACA North Region girls basketball tournament.
The Crusaders led 28-18 going to the final eight minutes before it all unraveled.
Alexa Glover paced the Crusaders with eight points.
Ridgeview Christian finished the season with a 4-8 record.
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
