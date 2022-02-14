 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ridgeview Christian’s girls basketball season comes to an end

MARSHALL — Ridgeview Christian’s season came to a crushing end Monday night, getting outscored 17-1 in the fourth quarter as Fresta Valley Christian stunned the Crusaders 35-29 in the quarterfinals of the VACA North Region girls basketball tournament.

The Crusaders led 28-18 going to the final eight minutes before it all unraveled.

Alexa Glover paced the Crusaders with eight points.

Ridgeview Christian finished the season with a 4-8 record.

