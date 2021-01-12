Ridgeview Christian sweeps United Christian Academy in basketball

STANARDSVILLE — Ridgeview Christian secured its first girls basketball victory of the season Tuesday night as the Crusaders routed United Christian Academy 39-17 in a VACA Central District clash.
Kadri Romanin and Corrin Cobin sparked the Crusaders with 10 points apiece.
Ridgeview Christian (1-3, 1-3) travels Thursday to rival Grace Christian for another VACA Central District showdown.
In the boys game, Ridgeview Christian also scored a VACA Central District victory Tuesday as the Crusaders took down United Christian Academy 36-26.
Ethan Perdew led the charge for the Crusaders with 17 points, while Levi Nice contributed 15.
Ridgeview Christian (3-3, 2-2) head to rival Grace Christian on Thursday for a VACA Central District clash.
