Ridgeview Christian volleyball team notches first victory
Ridgeview Christian volleyball team notches first victory

STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian notched its first volleyball victory of the season Monday night after the Crusaders dominated visiting Fresta Valley Christian 25-21, 25-15, 25-17 in VACA Central District play.

Graycee McClure sparked the Crusaders with 17 points, while Kaylynn Woody added 10.

Ridgeview Christian (1-3, 1-3) is back on the court Tuesday at United Christian Academy.

The Crusaders also swept the jayvee match 25-9, 25-17. Sadie Corbin had 14 points for the winners.

News Alert