Ridgeview Christian volleyball team notches first victory

STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian notched its first volleyball victory of the season Monday night after the Crusaders dominated visiting Fresta Valley Christian 25-21, 25-15, 25-17 in VACA Central District play.
Graycee McClure sparked the Crusaders with 17 points, while Kaylynn Woody added 10.
Ridgeview Christian (1-3, 1-3) is back on the court Tuesday at United Christian Academy.
The Crusaders also swept the jayvee match 25-9, 25-17. Sadie Corbin had 14 points for the winners.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today