Ridgeview Christian volleyball team prevails in five sets

STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian won the final two sets Thursday night as the Crusaders rallied past United Christian Academy 22-25, 25-15, 19-25, 25-10, 15-8 in a VACA Central District volleyball clash.
Alexa Glover sparked the Crusaders with 18 points, while Graycee McClure recorded 11.
Ridgeview is back on the court Monday for a home match against Regents School.
The Crusaders swept the jayvee match 25-15, 28-26 behind Gracie Rosvall’s eight points and Eden Lowery’s six.
News Virginian Staff Reports
