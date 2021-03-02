Ridgeview Christian volleyball team prevails in opener

STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian cranked up its volleyball season Monday night on the winning side as the Crusaders rallied to knock off Blue Ridge Christian 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17 in a VACA Central District clash.
Emily Campbell led the Crusaders with 14 points, while Alexa Glover tallied 13.
In the jayvee match, Ridgeview swept the visitors 25-19, 25-23. Gracie Rosvall and Emma Reinmann had nine and eight points, respectively, in the win.
Ridgeview’s middle school team also posted a 25-18, 25-15 sweep behind Sadie Corbin’s 16 points.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.