Ridgeview Christian volleyball team wins VACA state opener

PREP VOLLEYBALL

STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian started the VACA state volleyball tournament Tuesday night with a 25-19, 15-25, 25-23, 25-22 first-round victory over Blue Ridge Christian.

Alexa Glover led the Crusaders with 14 points, while Emily Campbell added 11.

For Blue Ridge Christian, Ashley Weaver had 14 and Julia Heatwole 10.

Ridgeview Christian advances to the quarterfinals against an opponent to be determined after the remaining field is reseeded. The date and site is also to be determined.

