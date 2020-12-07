 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ridgeview starts season with win
0 comments

Ridgeview starts season with win

{{featured_button_text}}

ROANOKE — Ridgeview Christian surged to an early lead Monday night to secure a 57-46 nonconference victory over Roanoke Valley Christian in the Crusaders’ boys basketball season opener.

Ridgeview roared to a 28-10 advantage after the first quarter, and then held on over the final three periods for the win. The Crusaders scored only 16 points in the second half.

Levi Nice sparked the Crusaders with 24 points, while Ethan Perdue contributed 13.

Ridgeview (1-0) is idle until Dec. 18 when its travels to Christian Heritage. The Crusaders’ VACA Central District opener Saturday against Blue Ridge Christian has been postponed.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian. 

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert