Ridgeview starts season with win

ROANOKE — Ridgeview Christian surged to an early lead Monday night to secure a 57-46 nonconference victory over Roanoke Valley Christian in the Crusaders’ boys basketball season opener.

Ridgeview roared to a 28-10 advantage after the first quarter, and then held on over the final three periods for the win. The Crusaders scored only 16 points in the second half.

Levi Nice sparked the Crusaders with 24 points, while Ethan Perdue contributed 13.

Ridgeview (1-0) is idle until Dec. 18 when its travels to Christian Heritage. The Crusaders’ VACA Central District opener Saturday against Blue Ridge Christian has been postponed.

