Rivenburg scores 30 to lead Buffalo Gap boys basketball team past Staunton

BUFFALO GAP — If Friday was the last time Tanner Rivenburg laces up his basketball sneakers for a home game, Buffalo Gap’s senior guard sure did make it count.
Rivenburg scored 17 of his team’s 18 first-quarter points, helping the Bison establish a lead the team would never relinquish. Gap held off a furious late rally by Staunton to defeat the Storm 60-53 in the Shenandoah regular season finale for both teams.
Playing without backcourt running mate Bennett Bowers, Rivenburg was simply brilliant early. He connected on a trio of 3-pointers, a baseline floater, two jumpshots, a transition layup and a pair of free throws in the first eight minutes.
“I got some open looks in the first quarter, and I knocked them down,” the Bison senior said. “When they started to double team me, I was just had to find my teammates, and they scored. That’s a big win. We’ve only beat them twice in school history.”
Rivenburg finished with a game-high 30 points.
“This was probably our best game of the year,” Buffalo Gap boys basketball coach Chad Ward said. “We were down our second leading scorer Bennett Bowers, and we had people step up. I thought Tanner really let the game come to him, and that first quarter was unbelievable.”
The Storm entered Friday night’s contest with an opportunity to clinch a share of the Shenandoah District regular season championship. For the second straight night, however, Staunton’s offense got off to a slow start.
The Storm didn’t score in the first four minutes of the first and third quarters.
“We have to play better,” Staunton boys basketball coach Terrell Mickens said. “We didn’t get off the bus until the last four minutes of the game. They wanted it more tonight, and hats off to them they played really hard and really well. Sometimes we miss shots. We’ve been dealing with it all season. The last few games we’ve been making up for it on defense, but we didn’t make up for it tonight.”
Rivenburg’s hot start combined with the slow offensive start by the Storm helped Gap grab an 18-9 after one period of play. Staunton, however, narrowed the halftime deficit to three points, 27-24, behind a strong quarter by Storm guard Manny Chapman. The sophomore Chapman scored a pair of transition layups and assisted a pair of Josiah Williams buckets.
After a see-saw third quarter, Gap extended its lead to double digits, 48-38, on a Rivenburg floater. Trailing 52-40, Staunton had one final push late. Vale Tolar’s 3-pointer sparked a 7-0 run, and Staunton had some momentum late in the contest.
Gap, however, made enough plays down the stretch to hold on for the seven-point victory. Rivenburg was the only Bison player in double figures, but senior post player Ethan Teter turned in a gem of a defensive effort before fouling out late.
Williams led Staunton with 12 points and Chapman added 10 for the Storm.
In the junior varsity contest, Staunton won 55-36. Alex Stell led the Storm with 14 points. Jybraun Brown added 10 points and Durrell Hamilton added nine points in the win. Kasey Fitzgerald led Gap with 12 points.
BUFFALO GAP 60, STAUNTON 53
STAUNTON (53) — Brown 1 2-4 4, Scott 0 0-2 0, Carey 3 1-1 8, Chapman 4 2-2 10, Simms 1 0-0 2, Jones 1 0-2 3, Moore 2 0-0 4, Cabell 1 0-2 3, Williams 5 2-2 12, Tolar 1 0-0 3, Jackson, TOTALS 21 7-13 53.
BUFFALO GAP (60) — Sherrill 1 4-6 6, Hewitt 1 0-0 2, Ingram 3 0-1 8, Canterbury 2 3-6 7, Rivenburg 10 6-8 30, Thompson 0 1-2 1, LaPorte 1 0-2 2 Teter 1 2-2 4, 19 16-27 60.
STAUNTON 9 15 8 21 — 53
BUFFALO GAP 18 9 9 24 — 60