Rivenburg scores 30 to lead Buffalo Gap boys basketball team past Staunton

The Storm didn’t score in the first four minutes of the first and third quarters.

“We have to play better,” Staunton boys basketball coach Terrell Mickens said. “We didn’t get off the bus until the last four minutes of the game. They wanted it more tonight, and hats off to them they played really hard and really well. Sometimes we miss shots. We’ve been dealing with it all season. The last few games we’ve been making up for it on defense, but we didn’t make up for it tonight.”

Rivenburg’s hot start combined with the slow offensive start by the Storm helped Gap grab an 18-9 after one period of play. Staunton, however, narrowed the halftime deficit to three points, 27-24, behind a strong quarter by Storm guard Manny Chapman. The sophomore Chapman scored a pair of transition layups and assisted a pair of Josiah Williams buckets.

After a see-saw third quarter, Gap extended its lead to double digits, 48-38, on a Rivenburg floater. Trailing 52-40, Staunton had one final push late. Vale Tolar’s 3-pointer sparked a 7-0 run, and Staunton had some momentum late in the contest.