Riverheads and Buffalo Gap football teams to clash in playoffs for the second time

While Gap was pounding Lunenburg a week ago, Riverheads was idle as its scheduled opponent, William Campbell, forfeited the game due to COVID issues. The last time the Gladiators took the field was Nov. 5 when they defeated Stuarts Draft, 35-13, to close out the regular season.

“21 days, that’s a long time to go without playing a game,” Casto said of his team’s unexpected layoff. “On the other hand, 21 days gave us the chance to get a few guys healthy. We’ve played a brutal schedule. We played eight games against playoff teams and four of those teams are still playing. We had a few guys banged up.”

Riverheads defeated Lord Botetourt early in the season, 62-38. The Cavs are playing for a regional title in Division 3 against Abingdon. The Gladiators defeated Stuarts Draft twice during the regular season and the Cougars are playing at Central Woodstock for a regional crown. Riverheads blanked Parry McCluer 49-0 early in the season. The Fighting Blues are still alive in Division 1 and will play at Galax on Friday. And, of course, Buffalo Gap will be the Red Pride’s next opponent.

While the team may not have played games during the layoff, the Gladiators did put in quality work.