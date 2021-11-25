Riverheads and Buffalo Gap football teams to clash in playoffs for the second time

Riverheads and Buffalo Gap have played football every season since the two Augusta County schools opened their doors in 1962. Friday night, however, the two teams will meet in the postseason for just the second time when the Gladiators host Gap with the Region 1B title on the line along with a trip to the state semifinals.
After receiving a bye in the first round of regional play, Buffalo Gap reached the regional title game with a convincing 44-20 victory over Central Lunenburg.
The victory over Lunenburg marked the first playoff win for Gap head coach Brad Wygant, now in his third season with the Bison. In his first two season, Wygant’s Bison were eliminated in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs by county rival Stuarts Draft. This is Gap’s first season at the Division 1 level.
“Football in the county is tough,” said Wygant. “My first two years, we lose to Draft in the playoffs and they go on to finish second in the state each time. We drop down to Division 1 and we see a team (Riverheads) that’s just a couple miles down the road and they have one of the longest winning streaks in the nation.
“When we moved down to Division 1, we didn’t take making the playoffs for granted,” Wygant continued. “For people who follow high school football in the state, they know there are some really good football teams in Division 1. We’re excited to still be playing.”
Wygant and his players are preparing for the challenge of meeting the undefeated Gladiators for the second time this season. Riverheads won the regular season contest at Buffalo Gap, 42-0.
“Obviously, the first time we played Riverheads we didn’t gain as many yards as we wanted and we didn’t get as many stops on defense as we wanted. That’s apparent by the final score,” said Wygant.” But, we did some good things in the game, things we can do again and build on this time around.”
Wygant and his coaching staff are pleased with the way the Bison have been playing in recent weeks. Since losing back-to-back games to Riverheads and Stuarts Draft, the Bison have won four in a row.
“We’re pretty happy with where we’re at right now,” said Wygant. “We’ve been pretty consistent the past several weeks on offense, defense and special teams. Luneburg was a really talented football team and I’m proud of the way our players stepped up to meet that challenge.”
The challenge will be much bigger Friday night when the Bison travel to Greenville. Riverheads has won five straight state titles and the program is riding a 47-game winning streak. The Gladiators have not lost a game in Greensville since 2014 when King William ended the Riverheads season with a 28-27 playoff victory. Since then, Riverheads has won 48 straight game on its home turf.
“We love playing at home,” said Riverheads head coach Robert Casto. “It’s going to be a packed house. This Friday night, that is what high school football is all about.”
Fans attending Friday’s contest may get home early. While both teams have shown the ability to move the ball through the air, both will rely on punishing ground games in Friday’s rematch.
Buffalo Gap relies on quarterback Curtis Lowe, a first-team all-district pick at the all-purpose position, and running back Bryce Hildebrand, a second-team selection. If Gap throws the football, Lowe has first-team all-district pick Luke Tinsley as his favorite target.
Riverheads dominated the all-district voting much like it dominated opponents on the field. The entire offensive backfield earned all-district honors. Cayden Cook-Cash, the district’s offensive player of the year, was joined on the first unit by fullback Cole Burton and QB Bennett Dunlap. Running back Luke Bryant was a second-team pick.
That group operates behind a line featuring four first-team picks -center Josh Watson, linemen Mitchell Withrow and Tanner Bowles and tight end Noah Smiley. And, when the Gladiators want to throw the football, Dunlap has another first-team player at wide receiver in Landon Lightner.
While the Riverheads offense receives most of the hype, the defense has been just as dominant In seven of 10 regular-season games, the first unit defense went to the half with a shutout on the scoreboard. The Gladiators boast first-team, all-district talent at all three levels, including linemen Isaac Hartless and Smiley, linebackers Cook-Cash and Burton and defensive backs Lightner and Aidan Miller.
While Gap was pounding Lunenburg a week ago, Riverheads was idle as its scheduled opponent, William Campbell, forfeited the game due to COVID issues. The last time the Gladiators took the field was Nov. 5 when they defeated Stuarts Draft, 35-13, to close out the regular season.
“21 days, that’s a long time to go without playing a game,” Casto said of his team’s unexpected layoff. “On the other hand, 21 days gave us the chance to get a few guys healthy. We’ve played a brutal schedule. We played eight games against playoff teams and four of those teams are still playing. We had a few guys banged up.”
Riverheads defeated Lord Botetourt early in the season, 62-38. The Cavs are playing for a regional title in Division 3 against Abingdon. The Gladiators defeated Stuarts Draft twice during the regular season and the Cougars are playing at Central Woodstock for a regional crown. Riverheads blanked Parry McCluer 49-0 early in the season. The Fighting Blues are still alive in Division 1 and will play at Galax on Friday. And, of course, Buffalo Gap will be the Red Pride’s next opponent.
While the team may not have played games during the layoff, the Gladiators did put in quality work.
“We approached the past couple week like the preseason. We worked on the little things,” said Casto. “We had two great weeks of practice, we really did. When we practice, we get after it pretty hard. We practice fast. We weren’t on the field for a long period of time, but we got some quality work in while we were out there.”
Casto expects to get Gap’s best shot on Friday evening.
“You know they’re going to come in here and play hard. They’re playing their best football and that’s what you want at playoff time,” said Casto. “They’re a better football team now than the team we played in the regular season. But, we’re also a better team than we were back then. “
The Bison will need to be at the top of their game if they are going to pull off the huge upset.
“First, you have to eliminate the mistakes. You can’t have penalties, you can’t turn the ball over,” said Wygant. “Our defense has to find ways to get off the field. We have to get a couple stops, get some turnovers. On offense, when we have the opportunity, we have to finish drives and put points on the board.”
For the Gladiators, it’s business as usual.
“We know what it takes to win in the playoffs,” Casto said. “We’ll go out and do our stuff and see what happens. This ain’t our first rodeo.”
The winner of Friday night’s county clash will host the winner of the Essex vs. King & Queen Central contest in a state semifinal game.