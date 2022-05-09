Riverheads baseball blanks Waynesboro

GREENVILLE — Aidan Miller had quite the day Monday for the Riverheads Gladiators in their Shenandoah District baseball game against Waynesboro.

On the mound, Miller held the Little Giants to just two base hits in the five-inning game. At the plate, the Gladiators' standout just missed hitting for the cycle, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, triple, home run and five RBIs in the 13-0 victory over the Little Giants.

"Aidan didn't strike out a lot, but I thought he did a really good job mixing his pitches to keep the Waynesboro hitters off balance," said Riverheads head coach Rodney Painter. "Today, when you look at out defense, I thought we played really good baseball. We made all the plays."

Miller only struck out one batter and he did not walk a batter.

Riverheads scored in the bottom of the first on back-to-back doubles by Miller and Ryan Farris to lead 1-0.

The Gladiators padded the margin with two runs in the third inning. With one out, Landon Lightner reached on an infield single and scored on a two-out triple by Miller, making the score 2-0. Miller scored on Farris' second double of the game for a 3-0 Riverheads lead.

The Gladiators turned in a sterling defensive play in the fourth inning to keep the shutout alive. With one out Waynesboro's Sam Balxamo lined a base hit off the fence in right field. Riverheads' outfielder Kaelin Kwiecinski played the carom off the fence and threw a perfect strike to shortstop Logan Austin covering the bag at second to retire Balsomo as he tried to stretch his hit into a double.

Riverheads ended the contest with a 10-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth inning. Four hits combined with five Waynesboro walks and two errors led to the big inning. Henley Dunlap and Kwiecinski each delivered run-scoring singles. With the score 9-0, Miller put the finishing touches on his big day with a grand-slam homer for the final 13-0 margin.

Riverheads finished the contest with eight hits, three by Miller and two by Farris. "I thought the top of our lineup did a good job with their at-bats. Wr got a couple big two-out hits early that got us the 3-0 lead," Painter added.

Riverheads improves to 11-5 overall and 4-5 in district play. Waynesboro is 3-10, 1-6 in the district.

WAYNESBORO 000 00 - 0 2 3

RIVERHEADS 102 0(10) - 13 8 0

Sherman, Barker (4), Beverly (5) and Aleshire; Miller and Farris/

WP - Miller. LP - Sherman. HR - Miller (R), 5th, three on.