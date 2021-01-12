Riverheads boys basketball survives Fort Defiance's fourth quarter rally

An inside move by Steven Sorrells resulted in two points to give Riverheads a 47-36 cushion in the final quarter, but then the Indians came storming back. Henry Gutshall worked the paint for a bucket before Tyreek Veney and Cook knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to make it a one possession game, 47-44, with 1:44 remaining.

After a Riverheads turnover, Fort had a chance to tie after calling a timeout with 50 seconds left. Cook had a good look at a long three, but the shot bounced off the back iron and Riverheads controlled the rebound.

Gray went to line for a 1-and-1 with 33 seconds left and hit the front end to put Riverheads up by four points, 48-44. The teams traded turnovers before Fort misfired on a jumper with Riverheads again controlling the boards. The Indians again fouled Gray and this time the Riverheads guard hit both shots to make it 50-44. Fort's Veney hit a 3-pointer with less than a second left on the clock for the final 50-47 margin.

"That first foul shot D'ante made was huge. They had cut it down to three and that free throw made it a two-possession game," said Riverheads head coach Chad Coffey.