Riverheads boys basketball survives Fort Defiance's fourth quarter rally

FORT DEFIANCE — Riverheads took an 11-point lead midway through the fourth quarter and then held off a late Fort Defiance rally to take a 50-47 victory Tuesday in Shenandoah District basketball action.
"Down the stretch, that was a sign of an inexperienced team," said Riverheads head coach Chad Coffey. "Sometimes inexperienced teams get hesitant when things start getting tight. I don't think we became hesitant, we just couldn't slow down and take care of the basketball. It's something we can learn from. I have a feeling there's going to be a lot of games like this in the district this year."
The teams struggled to score in the first half as the Indians went to the break with a slim 20-19 lead.
Early in the third period, each team's leading scorer started to heat up. Ryan Cook scored three straight buckets for the Indians while Adam Painter poured in the first 10 points of the quarter for Riverheads.
Cook's buckets had the Indians on top 29-24, but Riverheads outscored the home team 14-1 during the remainder of the quarter to take the lead.
A 3-pointer and a 12-footer from Painter pulled Riverheads even before a fast-break layup by the senior guard gave Riverheads the lead, 31-29, with three minutes left in the third quarter. Bennett Dunlap buried a 3-ball from the corner and Noah Williams worked inside for a bucket, pushing the Riverheads advantage to 36-29. Joshua Jones snapped the Fort scoring drought with 1-of-2 from the foul line before Riverheads' guard D'ante Gray made two foul shots for a 38-30 Gladiators' lead at the end of three quarters.
An inside move by Steven Sorrells resulted in two points to give Riverheads a 47-36 cushion in the final quarter, but then the Indians came storming back. Henry Gutshall worked the paint for a bucket before Tyreek Veney and Cook knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to make it a one possession game, 47-44, with 1:44 remaining.
After a Riverheads turnover, Fort had a chance to tie after calling a timeout with 50 seconds left. Cook had a good look at a long three, but the shot bounced off the back iron and Riverheads controlled the rebound.
Gray went to line for a 1-and-1 with 33 seconds left and hit the front end to put Riverheads up by four points, 48-44. The teams traded turnovers before Fort misfired on a jumper with Riverheads again controlling the boards. The Indians again fouled Gray and this time the Riverheads guard hit both shots to make it 50-44. Fort's Veney hit a 3-pointer with less than a second left on the clock for the final 50-47 margin.
"That first foul shot D'ante made was huge. They had cut it down to three and that free throw made it a two-possession game," said Riverheads head coach Chad Coffey.
Painter scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half to lead the Riverheads offense. "Adam was forcing things some early in the game and I took him out and talked to him about letting the game come to him. That's what he did in the third quarter and all of the sudden he was finding open shots and making them," Coffey said.
Gray added 13 points and the Gladiators received strong performances at the defensive end from Ryan Farris and Sorrells. Farris scored just two points, but he spent most of the game hounding Cook, who finished the night with 16 points. "Cook's a player. He's going to score. You just want to play him as tough as you can and make him work," said Coffey. "Ryan (Farris) didn't score much tonight, but he took care of the basketball, ran the offense and he did a heck of a job on defense."
Sorrells patrolled the paint for the Gladiators and made some big stops at the defensive end.
"Steven drew three charges and grabbed a bunch of rebounds. He gave us what we needed inside," Coffey continued.
Fort Defiance won the junior varsity game, 32-21.
RIVERHEADS 50, FORT DEFIANCE 47
RIVERHEADS (50) — Gray 4 5-6 13, Farris 1 0-0 2, Painter 8 2-3 21, Dunlap 2 0-0 5, Morris 1 0-0 3, Williams 1 0-0 2, Sorrells 2 0-0 4, Lightner, Barger, ,TOTALS 18 7-9 50.
FORT DEFIANCE (47) — Johnson 1 2-3 4, Jones 2 1-2 5, Sutton 0 2-3 2, Wright 1 0-0 2, Veney 3 0-0 9, Cook 7 1-2 16, Gutshall 4 0-0 9, Simmons, Dove, Liskey, Angel, TOTALS 18 6-10 47.
RIVERHEADS 10 9 19 12 — 50