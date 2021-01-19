Riverheads boys basketball team beats Stuarts Draft for 3rd win of the season

GREENVILLE — Riverheads outscored Stuarts Draft 19-9 in the second quarter Tuesday night to take an 11-point halftime lead and the Gladiators coasted the rest of the way to a 55-42 victory over the Cougars in Shenandoah District boys basketball action.
Riverheads led 10-9 after the first quarter, but junior forward Tye Morris scored nine of this 11 points in the second quarter to spark the home team to a double-digit lead.
Noah Williams powered inside for a bucket early in the second quarter, igniting an 11-2 Riverheads spurt. Morris followed with a 3-pointer before Drat's Dawson Jones drove inside for a bucket to keep the Cougars close, 17-13.
Morris worked inside for a layup and Ryan Farris went coast-to-coast for a layup, pushing the Riverheads lead to eight, 21-13. Morris worked the paint again for another bucket, giving Riverheads a 10-point, 23-13, lead.
After a free throw by Draft's Colton Clinedinst, Riverheads hit Draft with a 6-1 spurt to lead, 29-15. Morris scored again from in close, Adam Painter knocked down a 12-footer and Farris scored on the fast break, giving Riverheads its biggest lead of the first half. Draft's Jayden Watkins converted a three-point play in the waning seconds of the half, trimming the Gladiators lead to 11 points, 29-18, at the break.
"Tye played a great second quarter," said Riverheads head coach Chad Coffey. "He's been solid for us all year. The difference tonight was Tye finished around the basket."
Draft sliced the margin to single digits, 36-28, with a 6-0 spurt late in the third quarter as Chase Schages hit 3-of-4 foul shots and Watkins added an inside bucket.
Riverheads answered with five straight points to close quarter, pushing its lead back to double figures. Farris converted a three-point play and Painter beat the buzzer with a 12-footer, giving the Gladiators a 41-28 lead heading into the final quarter.
Riverheads scored the first five points of the final period to put the game away. Painter knocked down a 3-pointer from the corner and Williams added a bucket off a nifty post move, increasing Riverheads' lead to 18 points, 46-28.
Draft worked the margin back down to 12 points, but a 9-2 run gave the Gladiators their biggest lead of the night, 55-36.
Painter paced three Riverheads players in double figures with a game-high 19 points. Point guard Farris turned in another solid floor game with 16 points and Morris finished with 11 points.
Jones led the Cougars with 16 points and Schages scored 10.
"Ryan (Farris) is doing a good job of recognizing when to attack and push the ball in transition and when to get us info our offense," said Coffey. "He's doing a pretty good job of staying on the same page as I'm on. That's what I want my point guard to do."
On the defensive end, the Gladiators held Draft to just 15 field goals. "We stress shot selection on both ends of the floor," said Coffey. "We want to force our opponents to take the worst shot possible. We're fine with teams taking contested jump shots."
The Gladiators, now 3-2 on the season, will be back in action Thursday when they host Waynesboro.
The loss was the fourth straight for Draft, now 1-4 on the season. The Cougars host Alleghany on Wednesday evening.
RIVERHEADS 55, STUARTS DRAFT 42
STUARTS DRAFT (42) — Wayne 1 0-0 3, Rothgeb 1 0-0 2, Cash 1 0-0 2, Watkins 2 1-1 5, Jones, 6 2-3 16, Schages 3 4-8 10, Nice 1 1-2 3, Clinedinst 0 1-2 1, Brydge, Harris, Willis, Stinespring, TOTALS 15 9-16 42.
RIVERHEADS (55) — Gray 0 1-4 1, Farris 7 2-3 16, Painter 7 2-3 19, Lightner 1 0-2 2, Morris 5 0-0 11, Williams 2 0-1 4, Sorrells 1 0-0 2, Dunlap, Barger, TOTALS 23 5-12 55.
STUARTS DRAFT 9 9 10 14 — 42
RIVERHEADS 10 19 12 14 — 55