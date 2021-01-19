Riverheads boys basketball team beats Stuarts Draft for 3rd win of the season

GREENVILLE — Riverheads outscored Stuarts Draft 19-9 in the second quarter Tuesday night to take an 11-point halftime lead and the Gladiators coasted the rest of the way to a 55-42 victory over the Cougars in Shenandoah District boys basketball action.

Riverheads led 10-9 after the first quarter, but junior forward Tye Morris scored nine of this 11 points in the second quarter to spark the home team to a double-digit lead.

Noah Williams powered inside for a bucket early in the second quarter, igniting an 11-2 Riverheads spurt. Morris followed with a 3-pointer before Drat's Dawson Jones drove inside for a bucket to keep the Cougars close, 17-13.

Morris worked inside for a layup and Ryan Farris went coast-to-coast for a layup, pushing the Riverheads lead to eight, 21-13. Morris worked the paint again for another bucket, giving Riverheads a 10-point, 23-13, lead.

After a free throw by Draft's Colton Clinedinst, Riverheads hit Draft with a 6-1 spurt to lead, 29-15. Morris scored again from in close, Adam Painter knocked down a 12-footer and Farris scored on the fast break, giving Riverheads its biggest lead of the first half. Draft's Jayden Watkins converted a three-point play in the waning seconds of the half, trimming the Gladiators lead to 11 points, 29-18, at the break.