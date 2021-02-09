Riverheads boys basketball team ousted from Region 1B tourney by Rappahannock

Seeing that Riverheads struggled with Ramey’s size, Rappahannock head coach Colton Ball decided to send freshman center Nolan Prince out to start the second half in his first varsity minutes of the entire season. Prince delivered with a strong six minutes of play where he scored four points, and he and Ramey locked down the paint to stifle the Gladiators' offense.

“He went in there when he was fresh, played hard and gave us a great six minutes,” Ball Said. “That kind of turned the momentum, and it really benefitted our game.”

Ramey dominated the third quarter offensively as the Panthers scored 19 points in the period to take a 47-42 lead into the final eight minutes of play.

“That whole third quarter kind of broke our backs,” Coffey said. “We felt like we needed to come out and have a strong start to the half, and we didn’t. We battled, but I’ve seen this story written several times this year. We struggled to come back out and find the intensity in the second half that we needed.”