Riverheads boys basketball team ousted from Region 1B tourney by Rappahannock

WASHINGTON — The Riverheads boys basketball season came to a screeching halt Tuesday night, as the Rappahannock County Panthers bruised and sprinted their way to a 64-49 victory in the Region 1B semifinals.
The Panthers jumped out to an 8-2 lead right out of the gate off the backs of high-energy guard play, led by junior Grant Lillard.
After the initial run, the pace settled down and the Gladiators began to go to work. Senior D’ante Gray entered a groove early with seven first-quarter points, as Riiverheads cut the lead to just two going into the second quarter.
In the second quarter, Riverheads struggled with rebounding and interior defense, and Rappahannock center Mason Ramey used that to his full advantage. Ramey, the biggest player on the court for much of the game, grabbed several offensive boards, usually putting them back up for an easy bucket or being fouled.
However, continued efficient play from Gray and eight points from junior Ryan Farris allowed the Gladiators to make up for the interior problems and take a 31-28 lead into the half.
“Our objective in the first half was to force the pace and keep 30 [Ramey] in transition,” Riverheads head coach Chad Coffey said. “We didn’t want them to get settled in. I thought we did a pretty solid job and executed well in the first half.”
Seeing that Riverheads struggled with Ramey’s size, Rappahannock head coach Colton Ball decided to send freshman center Nolan Prince out to start the second half in his first varsity minutes of the entire season. Prince delivered with a strong six minutes of play where he scored four points, and he and Ramey locked down the paint to stifle the Gladiators' offense.
“He went in there when he was fresh, played hard and gave us a great six minutes,” Ball Said. “That kind of turned the momentum, and it really benefitted our game.”
Ramey dominated the third quarter offensively as the Panthers scored 19 points in the period to take a 47-42 lead into the final eight minutes of play.
“That whole third quarter kind of broke our backs,” Coffey said. “We felt like we needed to come out and have a strong start to the half, and we didn’t. We battled, but I’ve seen this story written several times this year. We struggled to come back out and find the intensity in the second half that we needed.”
Rappahannock did not leave any chance for a comeback in the final period, as they had their best defensive quarter of the game, holding the Gladiators to just seven points. Gray entered into foul trouble early in the fourth, eventually fouling out, and the rest of the team struggled to keep control of the ball and find open shots.
Lillard continued his tenacious play, outhustling the defenders time and time again. His six points in the fourth quarter helped the Panthers to secure their spot in the Region 1B finals in the field of four teams.
For Riverheads, Farris led in scoring with 20 points, while Gray provided 14 in his last game in high school basketball.
Panthers’ Ramey led all scorers with 21 points and Lillard scored 18.
“Mason [Ramey] is a big kid with a great skill set,” Ball said. “He can handle the ball up top which helped us in precious situations tonight, he can shoot the three and he can post down low. He just has to realize when he’s locked in that he’s unstoppable. There are not many kids with his skill set that can do all those things.”
It’s the end of the road for Riverheads until next season, and Rappahannock moves on to face top-seeded Altavista in the Region 1B finals on Thursday. Altavista defeated Franklin 64-30 on Tuesday night, with sophomore Stuart Hunt leading the way with 19 points.
“It’s been a while since we had success at regionals, so this is a big step for the program,” Ball said of the big win. “We’ll see what happens with the weather and what the rest of the week holds.”
RIVERHEADS 49, RAPPAHANNOCK 64
RIVERHEADS (49) — Gray 5 3-4 14, Farris 8 3-6 20, Painter 2 0-0 4, Lightner 1 0-0 2, Dunalp 3 0-0 7, Byer 1 0-0 2, Brooks, Milo, Barger, Slack, Morris, Williams, Sorrells. TOTALS 20 6-10 49
RAPPAHANNOCK (64) — Pullen 0 2-2 2, Mullins 2 0-0 4, Jones 0 2-2 2, Ellis 6 0-0 12, Boyce 0 0-0 0, Lillard 7 3-6 18, Ramey 7 6-14 21, A. Deal 0 1-2 1, Prince 1 2-2 4, Scheulen, Wharton, Dovell, Compton, R. Deal. TOTALS 23 16-27 64
RIVERHEADS 14 17 11 7 — 49
RAPPAHANNOCK 16 12 19 17 — 64