Riverheads boys basketball team rolls past Waynesboro

The Riverheads Gladiators made 10 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes of action Monday night and pulled away for a 67-33 Shenandoah District victory over the Waynesboro Little Giants.

The Gladiators shot the ball well, beginning from the opening tip, as Bennett Dunlap knocked down a pair of 3-pointers while teammates Ryan Farris and Tye Morris each made one from long range in the first quarter.

Waynesboro kept place in the first period as Evan Sites drained a pair of threes and Christian Williams added one bucket from long range. Messiah Barber scored added four points as the first quarter ended with Riverheads holding a 17-13 lead.

A 3-ponter by Charlie Haynes plus two free throws from the Little Giants guard had the home team within a single point, 19-18, early in the second quarter.

The Gladiators then hit the Giants with a 9-0 run to push the lead to double figures. Carter Mooneyham's 3-pointer started the run and Dunlap's three capped the spurt, giving Riverheads a 28-18 advantage.

A bucket by Haynes and a free throw by Barber trimmed the margin to seven points, but Riverheads closed the quarter with a 9-1 spurt to lead by 15 points at the half. Dunlap hit two foul shots and then Farris scored seven straight for the Gladiators. His 3-pointer in the closing seconds gave Riverheads a 37-22 halftime lead.

After Haynes opened the third quarter with a bucket, Riverheads blew the game open with an 11-0 run. Farris was 3-for-3 from beyond the arc and Levi Byer added two free throws to put the visitors on top 48-24.

"The past couple games we started out a little flat, so we made some changes to our pre-game routine," said Riverheads head coach Patrick Weller. "We tried to get the guys more mentally focused before the game and it seemed t work. I thought we came out and played well both offensively and defensively. Obviously, we shot the ball well tonight. We did what we needed to do to get a win tonight."

Farris made five 3-pointers and finished the contest with 23 points. Dunlap hit a trio of threes and scored 11 points for the Gladiators. Haynes paced the Little Giants with 10 points.

Riverheads will close out its regular season Tuesday night at Buffalo Gap.

"It's a rivalry game and usually it's a defensive struggle," said Weller. "To win on the road, the keys are defense and rebounding. We'll need to be aggressive and physical and play our game."

RIVERHEADS (67) — Morris 2 1-1 6, Farris 8 2-3 23, Dunlap 4 2-4 11, Byer 2 5-5 9, Mooneyham 3 0-2 7, Lightner 1 1-4 3, Slack 0 2-2 2, Milo 0 2-4 2, Brooks 0 1-2 1, Barger 1 0-0 3, TOTALS 20 16-27 67.

WAYNESBORO (33) — Sites 2 2-4 8, Barber 2 3-6 7, Williams 1 0-0 3, Haynes 3 3-4 10, Brown 2 0-0 1 5, Clark 0 0-2 0, Jackson, Groves, McCoy, TOTALS 10 8-17 33.

RIVERHEADS 17 20 18 12 - 67

WAYNESBORO 13 8 4 7 - 33