Riverheads boys basketball team slips past Staunton

Riverheads head coach Chad Coffey said he talked to his team about getting off to a good start in the third quarter and building on the lead. Instead, the exact opposite happened.

Staunton scored the first nine points of quarter to cut the deficit to four. Riverheads failed to make a shot from the field in the third quarter and by the end of the quarter, its lead was down to a single point.

"For as well as we played in the first half...it just goes to show if you have any let up at all, things can change in a hurry," Coffey said.

Scott worked inside for a bucket to start Staunton's opening 9-0 spurt and Ammanuel Chapman followed with a 3-pointer. Maaliah Cabell and Scott added inside hoops to pull the Storm to within 27-23.

Gray, hit 1-of-2 at the foul line for Riverheads' only point of the quarter before buckets by Cabell and Jack Jones made it a one-point game, 28-27, heading to the final quarter.

Painter opened the fourht quarter with a layup for Riverheads' first field goal of the second half, but Cabell and Jones answered with buckets, pushing Staunton into the lead 31-30.