Riverheads boys basketball team slips past Staunton

STAUNTON — Riverheads' Tye Morris scored inside with 7.1 seconds for what proved to be the winning basket Tuesday night as the Gladiators survived a brutal third quarter to edge Staunton 40-39 in Shenandoah District boys basketball action.
The Storm struggled to find any offensive rhythm in the first half as Riverheads built a double-digit lead.
With the score tied 5-5, Riverheads ran off nine unanswered points. Bennett Dunlap got things started with a 3-pointer and Adam Painter added a baseline jumper for a 10-5 Gladiators lead. Following a Staunton turnover, D'ante Gray converted a layup and Painter followed with another hoop, making the score 14-5.
After two Staunton free throws from Jiyon Watts, Noah Williams worked the paint for Riverheads and his bucket gave the visitors a 16-7 lead after one quarter.
The offensive struggles continued for the home team in the second quarter.
After a bucket by Staunton's jonathan Moore, Riverheads went on an 11-2 run to take its biggest lead of the game. Williams worked the paint for another basket and Gray drove inside for a pair of buckets making the score 22-9. Jaquante Scott hit a 3-pointer for the Storm, but a short jumper by Ryan Farris and a 3-pointer by Painter put the Gladiators up 27-12. Staunton's Moore hit a 15-foter in the waning seconds of the half to trim the Riverheads lead to 13 points, 27-14.
Riverheads head coach Chad Coffey said he talked to his team about getting off to a good start in the third quarter and building on the lead. Instead, the exact opposite happened.
Staunton scored the first nine points of quarter to cut the deficit to four. Riverheads failed to make a shot from the field in the third quarter and by the end of the quarter, its lead was down to a single point.
"For as well as we played in the first half...it just goes to show if you have any let up at all, things can change in a hurry," Coffey said.
Scott worked inside for a bucket to start Staunton's opening 9-0 spurt and Ammanuel Chapman followed with a 3-pointer. Maaliah Cabell and Scott added inside hoops to pull the Storm to within 27-23.
Gray, hit 1-of-2 at the foul line for Riverheads' only point of the quarter before buckets by Cabell and Jack Jones made it a one-point game, 28-27, heading to the final quarter.
Painter opened the fourht quarter with a layup for Riverheads' first field goal of the second half, but Cabell and Jones answered with buckets, pushing Staunton into the lead 31-30.
Then, Morris took over at the offensive end for the Gladiators. Morris, who did not score in the first 28 minutes of the game, tallied eight of the Gladiators' final 10 points to spark the visitors down the stretch.
"We made a position switch there in the fourth quarter and that helped free Tye up on the inside," Coffey said.
Morris scored inside and Dunlap turned a Staunton turnover into a layup, moving the Gladiators back into the lead, 34-33. Morris then hit an open 15-footer to push the lead to three, 36-33.
Moore scored for Staunton, but Morris worked inside for another layup to keep the Riverheads lead at three points, 38-35.
Moore swished a floater from 10-feet and two foul shots by Chapman gave Staunton a one-point lead with 25 seconds left to play.
The Gladiators then worked the ball around the perimeter and Farris threaded a pass inside to Morris for a layup, giving Riverheads a 40-39 lead. with 7.1 seconds remaining.
Following a timeout, Staunton pushed the ball into the front court and called another timeout with 4.3 seconds remaining. Riverheads had one foul to give and when the Storm inbounded the ball, Riverheads committed a foul with 1.8 seconds left. Staunton then got the ball inbounds to Jones and his jumper from the top of the key at the buzzer was partially blocked by Farris as Riverheads escaped with the one-point victory.
"I told the guys after the game that there certainly are a lot of things we could have done better, but we held that team to 39 points. That's a solid defensive effort," Coffey said. "We've had games this year where we've had the lead and we've panicked when our opponent makes a run. The difference tonight, I don't feel like we panicked. They took the lead a couple of times in the fourth quarter and each time we answered."
Staunton won the junior varsity game, 45-22.
RIVERHEADS 40, STAUNTON 39
RIVERHEADS (40) — Gray 3 2-4 8, Farris 2 0-0 4, Painter 4 0-0 9, Dunlap 2 0-0 5, Morris 4 0-0 8, Williams 2 0-0 4, Sorrells 1 0-0 2, Lightner, Byer, TOTALS 17 2-4 40.
STAUNTON (39) — Scott 4 0-0 9, Watts 0 2-2 2, Chapman 2 2-2 7, Moore 4 0-0 8, Jones 3 0-0 6, Cabell 3 1-4 7, Brown, Tolar, TOTALS 16 5-8 39/
RIVERHEADS 16 11 1 12 — 40
STAUNTON 7 7 13 12 — 39