Riverheads captures Shenandoah District wrestling title

GREENVILLE — Riverheads wrestled away the Shenandoah District wrestling championship from three-time defending district champion Wilson Memorial, outpointing the Green Hornets 37-27 on Wednesday night.
The Gladiators used superior depth and key decisions to topple the Hornets in a highly-competitive dual match.
"This accomplishment is what we've been pointing to," said Riverheads head coach Scott Swats. "This gives us some motivation going into regionals."
The Hornets faced a big deficit from the start as the Red Pride swept the first four bouts.
Returning 1A state champion Jude Robson got things started for Riverheads by pinning Brayden Estes in the first round.
At 126 pounds, the Gladiators picked up a forfeit and picked up two more pins by Jax Allebaugh and David Austin at 132 and 138 pound matches.
"I thought Austin's win was a turning point for us," Swats said. "That kept us going."
Austin (freshman) picked up six more points for the Gladiators to put them up 24-0.
But the Hornets began cutting into the sizeable lead in the next match at 145 pounds when junior Brian Habel decisioned Colby Cash 6-3.
But Cody Cash got those three points right back with a 6-2 decision over Wilson's Marshall Hubbard.
In the battle of Noahs, Wilson's Noah Campbell pinned Noah Ross of Riverheads at 160 pounds in the third round to put six points on the board for the visitors.
Then, at 170 pounds, the Hornets' senior Chase Wilson outlasted Evan Ross of Riverheads, winning a 7-2 decision.
Cayden Cook-Cash then scored four points for RHS with an 11-2 major decision over Wilson's Derek Wakefield.
The battle of the Lukes proved to be the closest and most exciting match of the evening as Wilson's Luke Bailey used a late escape and reversal to edge Luke Bryant of Riverheads 9-8 in the 195-lb. bout.
Wilson's Sprouse brothers (Coby at 220 pounds and Cameron at heavyweight) both won decisions, but the Hornets needed pins to be able to catch the Gladiators at the end.
Knowing that they would pick up a forfeit (six points) at 113 pounds, the Gladiators clinched the title, even though Wilson's Cooper Brandt picked up three more points with a decision in the 106-lb. match.
"It (the district regular season title) has been going back and forth between us and them although they've had it the last three seasons," Swats said.
Both teams won earlier matches against Fort Defiance, with Riverheads winning 60-24 and Wilson winning 64-18 over the Indians.
For Fort Defiance, Coy Brown, Corbyn Bryant, Wyatt Fitzgerald and Alec McLaren all picked up wins over the Gladiators, while Ty Thornton won against Wilson in addition to two forfeits.
"I couldn't ask for any more from these kids than they've given," said FDHS head coach Gary Kinzer, who spent much of this season recovering from Covid-19 himself. "Corbyn (Bryant) has really excelled for us and Coy (Brown) has had a good year. We have a good chance of sending some of them to regionals."
Fort Defiance, Wilson and Waynesboro will compete in the Northern 3A sectionals at Turner Ashby this Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. with the top four wrestlers advancing to the 3A regionals.
Meanwhile, Riverheads advances to next Wednesday's Super-Regionals at Mathews County High School.
The Gladiators have suffered just two dual-match losses this season, to 3A power Skyline (Front Royal) and perennial 1A dynamo Rural Retreat.
The Green Hornets have only lost to Skyline and Riverheads in dual action this season.
Meanwhile, Stuarts Draft and Buffalo Gap will compete in the 2A regionals held at Strasburg High School on Saturday.