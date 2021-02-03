Riverheads captures Shenandoah District wrestling title

In the battle of Noahs, Wilson's Noah Campbell pinned Noah Ross of Riverheads at 160 pounds in the third round to put six points on the board for the visitors.

Then, at 170 pounds, the Hornets' senior Chase Wilson outlasted Evan Ross of Riverheads, winning a 7-2 decision.

Cayden Cook-Cash then scored four points for RHS with an 11-2 major decision over Wilson's Derek Wakefield.

The battle of the Lukes proved to be the closest and most exciting match of the evening as Wilson's Luke Bailey used a late escape and reversal to edge Luke Bryant of Riverheads 9-8 in the 195-lb. bout.

Wilson's Sprouse brothers (Coby at 220 pounds and Cameron at heavyweight) both won decisions, but the Hornets needed pins to be able to catch the Gladiators at the end.

Knowing that they would pick up a forfeit (six points) at 113 pounds, the Gladiators clinched the title, even though Wilson's Cooper Brandt picked up three more points with a decision in the 106-lb. match.

"It (the district regular season title) has been going back and forth between us and them although they've had it the last three seasons," Swats said.