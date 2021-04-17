Riverheads cheer team places 4th at state championship

DALEVILLE — The good news is the Riverheads competition cheer team finished fourth in the state.

The even better news is that all nine cheerleaders on the team are underclassmen and will be back for the fall 2021 season.

The Gladiators competed in the Class 1A and 2A state competition at Lord Botetourt High School on Saturday and had a good showing as the only Class 1A school in attendance.

Riverheads finished with a score of 182.

East Rockingham finished third. Central Wise edged King William for the championship.

“That was such an adrenaline rush,” Riverheads coach Amanda Hemp said. “The nine girls out there laid it all on the mat. We had zero deductions. I think that technically they did great. This journey has been amazing. With the nine girls we have, we’ve created a family. On and off the mat, they support each other 100 percent. We’re super blessed that we don’t have any seniors at this moment, so all nine will be returning.”

Gladiator junior Alexis Davis was proud of her team.