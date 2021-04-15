Riverheads cheerleaders to compete for state title

Sideline cheer and competition cheer may share the same uniforms, but not the same mindsets.

“Their mindset on Saturday is it’s their mat. It’s their game. They are in control,” said Hemp, who has led the Gladiators to back-to-back regional competition cheer championships. “On Friday nights, they are there to rally, to get the crowd into it, and to support the football players.”

The classification Riverheads belongs to doesn’t have the necessary 26 teams competing to crown its own cheer championship. After winning regionals, the Gladiators must go up a classification to compete for a state championship.

The road to Lord Botetourt hasn’t been easy for the Gladiators.

They started the season with 11 cheerleaders, but quickly lost two to scheduling conflicts with the spring schedule. The remaining nine competed in the district championship, but the Gladiators won regionals despite being down to seven cheerleaders for that week.

“I’m beyond proud of them and my two assistant coaches Kasia Norcross and Ginny Prickett,” said Hemp, who will again have nine cheerleaders for the state competition. “They come to practice every day. They cheer from the heart, and they have not given up. They have fought for everything being such a small squad. It’s a team. We don’t have captains this year. All nine of them will go and do what they are asked when they are asked. They put their team’s needs before their own.”