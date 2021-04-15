Riverheads cheerleaders to compete for state title

GREENVILLE — Their pom poms rarely get to rest.
On Friday nights, the Riverheads’ cheerleaders encourage the Gladiator football team and the crowd there to support them.
On Saturdays — with an occasional Thursday thrown into the mix — nine of the 13 Gladiator sideline cheerleaders compete for their own championships.
Amanda Hemp, who coaches them in the gym and on the sideline, believes her nine girls wouldn’t have it any other way.
They love pulling double duty.
“We are just very lucky we have girls that want to do both,” said Hemp, whose competition cheer team will compete for a state championship at Lord Botetourt High School on Saturday.
Wednesday’s cheer practice was evidence of the double duty. Just after 6 p.m., the coaches are correcting cheer alignments in the music section of the routine. Dressed in red shirts, black shorts and white shoes, the cheerleaders run to their places in the auxiliary gym as coach Hemp plays an upbeat track on her smartphone.
Afterward, the cheerleaders roll up the blue mat and then start moving a large green sign that reads “Guard That Yard” out of the gym to a different destination.
“It’s hard to have an equal balance,” Hemp said. “This year, we’ve concentrated a lot on competition. My girls who do sideline only have worked really hard on the banners we run through and things we do for the crowd. The girls who compete on the mat have a lot of stuff they have to do at home for sideline.”
Sideline cheer and competition cheer may share the same uniforms, but not the same mindsets.
“Their mindset on Saturday is it’s their mat. It’s their game. They are in control,” said Hemp, who has led the Gladiators to back-to-back regional competition cheer championships. “On Friday nights, they are there to rally, to get the crowd into it, and to support the football players.”
The classification Riverheads belongs to doesn’t have the necessary 26 teams competing to crown its own cheer championship. After winning regionals, the Gladiators must go up a classification to compete for a state championship.
The road to Lord Botetourt hasn’t been easy for the Gladiators.
They started the season with 11 cheerleaders, but quickly lost two to scheduling conflicts with the spring schedule. The remaining nine competed in the district championship, but the Gladiators won regionals despite being down to seven cheerleaders for that week.
“I’m beyond proud of them and my two assistant coaches Kasia Norcross and Ginny Prickett,” said Hemp, who will again have nine cheerleaders for the state competition. “They come to practice every day. They cheer from the heart, and they have not given up. They have fought for everything being such a small squad. It’s a team. We don’t have captains this year. All nine of them will go and do what they are asked when they are asked. They put their team’s needs before their own.”