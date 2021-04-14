Riverheads’ Clay Kelly races to boys championship

DANVILLE — Riverheads’ Clay Kelly blitzed the field Monday to easily win the boys championship at the Region 1B cross country meet competed at Angler’s Park.

Kelly cruised over the 5,000-meter course in 16:49.39, which was nearly a minute better than Rappahannock County’s Luke Ellis’ second-place time of 17:40.90.

The Gladiators barely missed out by eight points of qualifying as a team for the Class 1 state meet. Riverheads finished third with 70 points, just behind Altavista’s 62. Galileo Magnet School ran away with the championship with 31. Only the top two teams earned berths into the state competition.

But one bright spot for the Gladiators to take some of the sting off not making it as a team is they earned two of the three individual invitations up for grabs. The three individual state spots were awarded to the top three runners not on the two qualifying teams.

Fellow Gladiator senior Abenezer Knight joins Kelly at the state meet after placing eighth with a time of 18:24.13.

The remaining three Gladiator boys counters in the meet included Levi Byer in 13th at 19:18.03, while Ramsey Hanger and Caleb Ernest crossed 30th and 31st in 22:49.10 and 23:08.96, respectively.