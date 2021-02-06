Riverheads' defense clamps down in win over Stuarts Draft in girls basketball

GREENVILLE — The Lady Gladiators used a smothering defense Friday night to break open a close game in the third quarter and go on to blast Stuarts Draft, 63-38, in Shenandoah District girls basketball action.
After having to rally early in the second quarter, Riverheads went into the locker room at the half holding a slim 20-17 lead. Although the outcome of the game was anybody’s guess at halftime, it didn’t take long to figure out the direction things were going in the third quarter.
While employing a scrambling full-court pressure to pick up a number of easy layups, the Gladiators went on an 11-0 run and never looked back. Berkeley Tyree started the period by scoring inside off her own rebound and dropping in a free throw. Anna Smith answered for the Cougars with a quick layup and then the curtains closed for the visitors.
Tyree dished the ball inside to Dayton Moore for an easy two. Moore then quickly dropped in two more buckets off steals to put the home team up by 10, 29-19. Hannah Grubb scored off a steal and then dropped in a long one from the arc to add three more and pad the lead.
Leah Wood converted a three-point play to break the Cougar drought, but the Gladiators answered with eight more to keep the lead at 10. Riverheads went into the final period with a commanding 46-27 lead.
Try as they might, the Lady Cougars could not get their shots to drop in the final minutes. Midway through the quarter, the Gladiators had outpaced the Cougars by two, 10-8. Riverheads went on to seal the win with three points from Alexis Davis, a pair of free throws from Mackenzie Sacra, and a smooth shot from the top of the key by Kara-Faith Wright.
Stuarts Draft could manage only a shot underneath by Smith and a free throw from Allie Brooks. When the final buzzer sounded, the Gladiators had the upper hand, 63-38. The balanced winning attack saw four Gladiators in double figures: Moore with 14, and Sacra, Grubb, and Tyree with a dozen apiece. Hadley May dropped in 12 for the Draft and Madi Armentrout added 11.
“We talked about things in the locker room and made some adjustments,” said Riverheads Coach Preston Woods of his team’s second-half transformation. “Intensity wise we came out and got after it in the second half. We really doubled down in the third quarter. It was a good team effort,” he added.
“Draft has improved a lot,” Woods noted. “They really stuck right with us in the first half.”
The win lifts Riverheads to 7-5 overall and 5-5 in the district. Draft falls to 2-9 and 1-9. Riverheads will be the No. 1 seed in the Region IB tournament that starts Monday. Only four teams make the regionals this year in IB action. Stuarts Draft will be the No. 8 seed in Region 2B action and travels to top-seeded Luray on Monday.
Woods is looking forward to regional action Monday. “Hopefully we can put four good quarters together on Monday,” he said.
Riverheads also won the junior varsity contest, 39-24. Taia Chandler had 23 for the Gladiators while Kara Forde and Hailey Cox had six each for the losers.
RIVERHEADS 63, STUARTS DRAFT 38
STUARTS DRAFT (38) — Baska, Taylor 0 1 0-0 3, Brooks 0 0 1-2 1, Armentrout 1 3 0-0 11, Edwards, Smith 2 0 0-1 4, Wood 3 0 1-1 7, Mikolay 0 0 0-1 0, May 3 0 6-8 12, Bartley, Chappell, TOTALS 9 4 8-13 38.
RIVERHEADS (63) — Sellers, Crawford 2 0 1-5 5, Sacra 5 0 2-3 12, Massie 1 0 1-2 3, Moore 4 0 6-9 14, Grubb 2 2 2-4 12, Tyree 4 0 4-5 12, Wright 1 0 0-2 2, Davis 1 0 1-2 3, TOTALS 20 2 17-32 63.
STUARTS DRAFT 13 4 10 11 — 38
RIVERHEADS 10 10 26 17 — 63