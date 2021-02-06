Riverheads' defense clamps down in win over Stuarts Draft in girls basketball

GREENVILLE — The Lady Gladiators used a smothering defense Friday night to break open a close game in the third quarter and go on to blast Stuarts Draft, 63-38, in Shenandoah District girls basketball action.

After having to rally early in the second quarter, Riverheads went into the locker room at the half holding a slim 20-17 lead. Although the outcome of the game was anybody’s guess at halftime, it didn’t take long to figure out the direction things were going in the third quarter.

While employing a scrambling full-court pressure to pick up a number of easy layups, the Gladiators went on an 11-0 run and never looked back. Berkeley Tyree started the period by scoring inside off her own rebound and dropping in a free throw. Anna Smith answered for the Cougars with a quick layup and then the curtains closed for the visitors.

Tyree dished the ball inside to Dayton Moore for an easy two. Moore then quickly dropped in two more buckets off steals to put the home team up by 10, 29-19. Hannah Grubb scored off a steal and then dropped in a long one from the arc to add three more and pad the lead.

Leah Wood converted a three-point play to break the Cougar drought, but the Gladiators answered with eight more to keep the lead at 10. Riverheads went into the final period with a commanding 46-27 lead.