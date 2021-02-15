Riverheads dominates Region 1A/1B Super Regional wrestling tournament

MATHEWS — Riverheads dominated the Region 1A/1B Super Regional wrestling tournament Monday at Mathews High School as the Gladiators waltzed to the team title for the fifth straight year and had 10 individual winners crowned.

Besides the 10 winners, the Gladiators had three seconds and a third as they placed a wrestler in all 14 weight classes.

The Gladiators amassed 93 1/2 points in steamrolling the five-team field. Franklin was a distant second with 42 points, followed by host Mathews’ 25 ½, Rappahannock County’s 19 and Cumberland’s 15.

Since the tournament was considered a super regional with 1A and 1B combining, the top four wrestlers in each weight class advanced to Saturday’s Class 1 state meet at the Salem Civic Center.

Jude Robson (120) and Cody Cash (152) won regional titles without ever taking the mat. The duo were the only wrestlers in their respective classes. Robson is the defending state champion at 113 pounds.

The remaining eight Gladiators winning championships were: Evan Annese (103), Jake Yowell (113), Camden Cook-Cash (126), Evan Ross (170), Cayden Cash (182), Luke Bryant (195), Beau Smith (220) and Mitchell Withrow (285).