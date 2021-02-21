Riverheads falls to Honaker in Class 1 girls basketball state championship

“I have a little trouble with traveling four hours to play a team that was able to stay home and rest on its home court,” he said. “But that is just the way this season was. At least we got to play.”

Riverheads enjoyed leads of 2-0 and 4-3 before the Tigers’ 3-point display fully caught fire. Honaker outscored the Gladiators 27-4 over the final six minutes of the first quarter. Hilton and Boyd each had a trio of bombs in the period.

Besides the costly turnovers in the opening eight minutes, the Gladiators’ shooting woes returned in full glory, hitting just 7 of 30 shots in the first half.

“I knew sooner or later that was going to come back and bite us in a big game,” Woods said.

It only got worse for the Gladiators in the second quarter. Honaker used a 12-0 blitz that opened a 42-10 advantage, and the Tigers settled for their biggest lead of the game, 49-16, at halftime.

The Tigers face-guarded Riverheads outside scoring threat Hannah Grubb, holding her scoreless until late in the first half when the score stood at 42-10. Grubb had tied a school record with eight 3-pointers in the state semifinal rout of Mathews. Honaker wasn’t about to let that happen to it.