Riverheads football team claims all major honors in Class 1 all-state team

Riverheads swept through the 2021 football season on its way to a sixth-straight state championship, and the Gladiators added another sweep Monday by claiming all the major honors on the Virginia High School League’s Class 1 all-state team.

Sophomore Cayden Cook-Cash garnered the Class 1 offensive-player-of-the-year, while senior teammate Noah Smiley won the honor on the defensive side. Robert Casto once again is the Class 1 coach-of-the-year.

Riverheads capped off another perfect season by routing Galax 45-14, which extended the Gladiators’ winning streak to 50 for the longest active run in the country.

Cook-Cash made the first team two ways as a running back and linebacker as did Smiley at tight end and defensive end.

Landon Lightner was also a two-way performer on the first team for the Gladiators at wide receiver and defensive back.

Riverheads had four players make first-team offense in center Josh Watson, down linemen Tanner Bowles and Mitchell Withrow, and kicker Cooper Robson.

On the defensive side, Isaac Hartless made the first team as a down lineman.