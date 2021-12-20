Riverheads football team claims all major honors in Class 1 all-state team

Riverheads swept through the 2021 football season on its way to a sixth-straight state championship, and the Gladiators added another sweep Monday by claiming all the major honors on the Virginia High School League’s Class 1 all-state team.
Sophomore Cayden Cook-Cash garnered the Class 1 offensive-player-of-the-year, while senior teammate Noah Smiley won the honor on the defensive side. Robert Casto once again is the Class 1 coach-of-the-year.
Riverheads capped off another perfect season by routing Galax 45-14, which extended the Gladiators’ winning streak to 50 for the longest active run in the country.
Cook-Cash made the first team two ways as a running back and linebacker as did Smiley at tight end and defensive end.
Landon Lightner was also a two-way performer on the first team for the Gladiators at wide receiver and defensive back.
Riverheads had four players make first-team offense in center Josh Watson, down linemen Tanner Bowles and Mitchell Withrow, and kicker Cooper Robson.
On the defensive side, Isaac Hartless made the first team as a down lineman.
Riverheads’ Cole Burton earned two spots on the second team at running back and linebacker, while Luke Bryant and Aidan Miller were on the second team defense at end and back, respectively.
Buffalo Gap garnered a pair of second-team representatives with Mark Yoder on the offensive line and Dylan Alphin at linebacker.
VHSL Class 1 All-State team
First Team Offense
Quarterback — Ian Ashworth, senior, Galax
Center — Josh Watson, senior, Riverheads
Down Lineman — Riley Vaught, junior, Galax
Down Lineman — Tanner Bowles, senior, Riverheads
Down Lineman — Mitchell Withrow, senior, Riverheads
Down Lineman — Jamarre Veney, senior, Essex
Running Back — Cayden Cook-Cash, sophomore, Riverheads
Running Back — Connor Beeson, senior, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring
Running Back — John Snider, junior, Parry McCluer
Wide Receiver — Kamren Robinson, junior, Essex
Wide Receiver — Landon Lightner, senior, Riverheads
Wide Receiver — Jordan Gray, senior, Eastside
Tight End — Noah Smiley, senior, Riverheads
Kicker — Cooper Robson, senior, Riverheads
Kick Returner — Nyjae Carter, senior, Central Lunenburg
All-Purpose — Malik Holmes, junior, King & Queen Central
Class 1 Offensive-Player-of-the-Year — Cayden Cook-Cash, sophomore, Riverheads
Class 1 Coach-of-the-Year — Robert Casto, Riverheads
First Team Defense
Down Lineman — Isaac Hartless, senior, Riverheads
Down Lineman — Damondre Roane, senior, Essex
Down Lineman — Brender Rojas, senior, Galax
End — Noah Smiley, senior, Riverheads
End — Trey Orren, senior, Parry McCluer
Linebacker — Riley Vaught, junior, Galax
Linebacker — Lane Blevins, senior, Holston
Linebacker — Cayden Cook-Cash, sophomore, Riverheads
Linebacker — TyQuan Speight, junior, King & Queen Central
Back — Ian Ashworth, senior, Galax
Back — Jalen Mitchell, senior, Parry McCluer
Back — Landon Lightner, senior, Riverheads
Back — Jordan Saunders, junior, W&L-Montross
Punter — Freddy Campos, senior, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring
Punt Returner — Dorian Harris, junior, Essex
All-Purpose — Malik Holmes, junior, King & Queen Central
Class 1 Defensive-Player-of-the-Year — Noah Smiley, senior, Riverheads
Second Team Offense
Quarterback — TreVaughn Ball, senior, Essex
Center — Elijah Griffen, senior, Parry McCluer
Down Lineman — Trey Secrist, senior, Parry McCluer
Down Lineman — Kye Hale, senior, Twin Springs
Down Lineman — Austin Ashworth, sophomore, Galax
Down Lineman — Mark Yoder, senior, Buffalo Gap
Running Back — Cole Burton, senior, Riverheads
Running Back — Kamryn Berry, junior, King & Queen Central
Running Back — Ian Scammell, junior, Grundy
Wide Receiver — Kolier Pruitt, sophomore, Narrows
Wide Receiver — Carson Crigger, sophomore, Narrows
Wide Receiver — Jaden Stanley, junior, King & Queen Central
Tight End — Kaiden Atkinson, junior, Rural Retreat
Kicker — Daniel Hutton, senior, Chilhowie
Kick Returner — Kahlil Norris, senior, West Point
All-Purpose — Nyjae Carter, senior, Central Lunenburg
Second Team Defense
Down Lineman — Braedon Hensley, senior, Eastside
Down Lineman — Clay Mora Mora, senior, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring
Down Lineman — Jorden Johnson, junior, King & Queen Central
End — Jordan Ezzell, senior, Holston
End — Luke Bryant, junior, Riverheads
Linebacker — Kamren Robinson, junior, Essex
Linebacker — Cole Burton, senior, Riverheads
Linebacker — Dustin Bott, junior, Holston
Linebacker — Dylan Alphin, junior, Buffalo Gap
Back — Aiden Miller, senior, Riverheads
Back — Cameron Graham, senior, King & Queen Central
Back — Eli McCoy, senior, Twin Springs
Back — Trent Johnson, senior, Holston
Punter — Chadwick Tacy, senior, Covington
Punt Returner — Harrygan Kelly, senior, Surry County
All-Purpose —Brycen Sheets, senior, Holston
