 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Hazy Mountain Vineyards & Brewery
Riverheads football team claims all major honors in Class 1 all-state team
0 comments
Prep Football

Riverheads football team claims all major honors in Class 1 all-state team

Riverheads swept through the 2021 football season on its way to a sixth-straight state championship, and the Gladiators added another sweep Monday by claiming all the major honors on the Virginia High School League’s Class 1 all-state team.

Sophomore Cayden Cook-Cash garnered the Class 1 offensive-player-of-the-year, while senior teammate Noah Smiley won the honor on the defensive side. Robert Casto once again is the Class 1 coach-of-the-year.

Riverheads capped off another perfect season by routing Galax 45-14, which extended the Gladiators’ winning streak to 50 for the longest active run in the country.

Cook-Cash made the first team two ways as a running back and linebacker as did Smiley at tight end and defensive end.

Landon Lightner was also a two-way performer on the first team for the Gladiators at wide receiver and defensive back.

Riverheads had four players make first-team offense in center Josh Watson, down linemen Tanner Bowles and Mitchell Withrow, and kicker Cooper Robson.

On the defensive side, Isaac Hartless made the first team as a down lineman.

Riverheads’ Cole Burton earned two spots on the second team at running back and linebacker, while Luke Bryant and Aidan Miller were on the second team defense at end and back, respectively.

Buffalo Gap garnered a pair of second-team representatives with Mark Yoder on the offensive line and Dylan Alphin at linebacker.

VHSL Class 1 All-State team

First Team Offense

Quarterback — Ian Ashworth, senior, Galax

Center — Josh Watson, senior, Riverheads

Down Lineman — Riley Vaught, junior, Galax

Down Lineman — Tanner Bowles, senior, Riverheads

Down Lineman — Mitchell Withrow, senior, Riverheads

Down Lineman — Jamarre Veney, senior, Essex

Running Back — Cayden Cook-Cash, sophomore, Riverheads

Running Back — Connor Beeson, senior, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

Running Back — John Snider, junior, Parry McCluer

Wide Receiver — Kamren Robinson, junior, Essex

Wide Receiver — Landon Lightner, senior, Riverheads

Wide Receiver — Jordan Gray, senior, Eastside

Tight End — Noah Smiley, senior, Riverheads

Kicker — Cooper Robson, senior, Riverheads

Kick Returner — Nyjae Carter, senior, Central Lunenburg

All-Purpose — Malik Holmes, junior, King & Queen Central

Class 1 Offensive-Player-of-the-Year — Cayden Cook-Cash, sophomore, Riverheads

Class 1 Coach-of-the-Year — Robert Casto, Riverheads

First Team Defense

Down Lineman — Isaac Hartless, senior, Riverheads

Down Lineman — Damondre Roane, senior, Essex

Down Lineman — Brender Rojas, senior, Galax

End — Noah Smiley, senior, Riverheads

End — Trey Orren, senior, Parry McCluer

Linebacker — Riley Vaught, junior, Galax

Linebacker — Lane Blevins, senior, Holston

Linebacker — Cayden Cook-Cash, sophomore, Riverheads

Linebacker — TyQuan Speight, junior, King & Queen Central

Back — Ian Ashworth, senior, Galax

Back — Jalen Mitchell, senior, Parry McCluer

Back — Landon Lightner, senior, Riverheads

Back — Jordan Saunders, junior, W&L-Montross

Punter — Freddy Campos, senior, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

Punt Returner — Dorian Harris, junior, Essex

All-Purpose — Malik Holmes, junior, King & Queen Central

Class 1 Defensive-Player-of-the-Year — Noah Smiley, senior, Riverheads

Second Team Offense

Quarterback — TreVaughn Ball, senior, Essex

Center — Elijah Griffen, senior, Parry McCluer

Down Lineman — Trey Secrist, senior, Parry McCluer

Down Lineman — Kye Hale, senior, Twin Springs

Down Lineman — Austin Ashworth, sophomore, Galax

Down Lineman — Mark Yoder, senior, Buffalo Gap

Running Back — Cole Burton, senior, Riverheads

Running Back — Kamryn Berry, junior, King & Queen Central

Running Back — Ian Scammell, junior, Grundy

Wide Receiver — Kolier Pruitt, sophomore, Narrows

Wide Receiver — Carson Crigger, sophomore, Narrows

Wide Receiver — Jaden Stanley, junior, King & Queen Central

Tight End — Kaiden Atkinson, junior, Rural Retreat

Kicker — Daniel Hutton, senior, Chilhowie

Kick Returner — Kahlil Norris, senior, West Point

All-Purpose — Nyjae Carter, senior, Central Lunenburg

Second Team Defense

Down Lineman — Braedon Hensley, senior, Eastside

Down Lineman — Clay Mora Mora, senior, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

Down Lineman — Jorden Johnson, junior, King & Queen Central

End — Jordan Ezzell, senior, Holston

End — Luke Bryant, junior, Riverheads

Linebacker — Kamren Robinson, junior, Essex

Linebacker — Cole Burton, senior, Riverheads

Linebacker — Dustin Bott, junior, Holston

Linebacker — Dylan Alphin, junior, Buffalo Gap

Back — Aiden Miller, senior, Riverheads

Back — Cameron Graham, senior, King & Queen Central

Back — Eli McCoy, senior, Twin Springs

Back — Trent Johnson, senior, Holston

Punter — Chadwick Tacy, senior, Covington

Punt Returner — Harrygan Kelly, senior, Surry County

All-Purpose —Brycen Sheets, senior, Holston

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady throws tablet, shouts at ref after New Orleans loss

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert