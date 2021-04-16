Riverheads football team crushes Central Lunenburg to win Region 1B title

It was the football version of a no-hitter.

Outside of one play, Riverheads played a flawless first half.

The Gladiators dominated every single facet of the Region 1B championship, outscoring Central Lunenburg 42-0 in the first 24 minutes.

Zac Smiley and Bennett Dunlap had four of Riverheads’ six first-half scores, as the Gladiators cruised to a 56-7 win Friday night.

After fumbling on their first drive, the Gladiators scored on six straight possessions. The Gladiators outgained Central Lunenburg by 411 yards. The Riverheads offense, on only a handful of passing plays, amassed more yards in the air, 76, than Central Lunenburg had in total 43.

Zac Smiley opened the scoring on a 30-yard touchdown run. After the second of four consecutive three-and-outs by Central Lunenburg, Cy Cox scored from 67 yards out. Cole Burton followed his 73-yard run with a 10-yard scoring drive on the next play, and then Brennan Dunlap scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper to put the Gladiators 28-0. Smiley and Dunlap both scored their second touchdowns of the first half from runs inside of the Central Lunenburg 5.