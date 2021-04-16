Riverheads football team crushes Central Lunenburg to win Region 1B title

It was the football version of a no-hitter.
Outside of one play, Riverheads played a flawless first half.
The Gladiators dominated every single facet of the Region 1B championship, outscoring Central Lunenburg 42-0 in the first 24 minutes.
Zac Smiley and Bennett Dunlap had four of Riverheads’ six first-half scores, as the Gladiators cruised to a 56-7 win Friday night.
After fumbling on their first drive, the Gladiators scored on six straight possessions. The Gladiators outgained Central Lunenburg by 411 yards. The Riverheads offense, on only a handful of passing plays, amassed more yards in the air, 76, than Central Lunenburg had in total 43.
Zac Smiley opened the scoring on a 30-yard touchdown run. After the second of four consecutive three-and-outs by Central Lunenburg, Cy Cox scored from 67 yards out. Cole Burton followed his 73-yard run with a 10-yard scoring drive on the next play, and then Brennan Dunlap scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper to put the Gladiators 28-0. Smiley and Dunlap both scored their second touchdowns of the first half from runs inside of the Central Lunenburg 5.
After taking a commanding 42-point lead into the half, Smiley added some excitement by scoring on Riverheads first offensive play of the second half. The 37-yard score, Smiley’s third score, also put him over the 1,000-yard mark in just the eighth game of the season.
The Gladiators second fumble of the game set up the Chargers’ first score of the contest. Tyler McGrath found Nyjae Carter on a 30-yard touchdown pass to get Central Lunenburg on the board.
Riverheads immediately responded with a 2-play drive capped by a Luke Bryant 17-yard score.
RIVERHEADS 56, CENTRAL LUNENBURG 7
C. LUNENBURG 0 0 7 0 — 7
RIVERHEADS 21 21 14 0 — 56
First Quarter
RIV — Z.Smiley 30 run (Robson kick)
RIV — Cox 67 run (Robson kick)
RIV — Burton 10 run (Robson kick)
Second Quarter
RIV — B.Dunlap 1 run (Robson kick)
RIV — Z.Smiley 4 run (Robson kick)
RIV — B.Dunlap 1 run (Robson kick)
Third Quarter
RIV — Z.Smiley 37 run (Robson kick)
LUN — Carter 40 pass from McGrath (Ageo-Perez kick) RIV — Bryant 17 run (I.Dunlap kick)