Riverheads football team dismantles Buffalo Gap to stay perfect

GREENVILLE — The Riverheads football machine ran over another victim Friday night.
The Gladiators scored on all seven first-half possessions in a short amount of lapsed time to dominate the injury-riddled Buffalo Gap Bison 63-18 in Shenandoah District play.
Riverheads had three 1-play, two 5-play, one 4-play and one 6-play scoring possessions in the first half that took less than eight minutes of clock time.
The last three series of the half were all 1-play that added up to 20 seconds after Buffalo Gap mistakes.
“We were able to score in bunches and in a hurry,” Riverheads head coach Robert Casto said. “We can score in 20 plays or just a few. It doesn’t matter to us just as long as we are scoring.”
The Gladiators spread the scoring wealth around as eight players found the end zone to celebrate. Zac Smiley had the only multiple touchdown game with two, while Noah Smiley, Cayden Cook-Cash, Cy Cox, Bennett Dunlap, Landon Lightner, Aiden Miller and Luke Bryant all had one.
Smiley led the ground assault with 140 yards on 10 carries. The senior is now only 65 yards shy of breaking the school’s career rushing record of 5,358 by Logan Moore. He broke Moore’s career touchdown mark of 90 last week at Staunton.
Cox added 79 yards on five rushes as the Gladiators’ stable of running backs chewed up 348 yards. They threw only one pass, which turned into a 17-yard scoring strike.
“We were really crisp on offense,” Casto said. “Our seven offensive linemen did a good job blocking and controlling the line, and the backs blocked for each other.”
The victory was the 13th straight for Riverheads over its county rival, which last won in 2008. The Gladiators have doubled the all-time series to 40-20.
Next up for Riverheads (5-0, 4-0) is another highly anticipated regular-season finale showdown with unbeaten Stuarts Draft on Thursday. (Yes, Thursday. No April Fools. No area games are being played on Good Friday.) The last time the two unbeatens squared off was the last game of the 2019 season, which the Gladiators won 49-14 en route to a 15-0 record and a fourth consecutive Class 1 state championship. The Cougars did a good job rebounding from that loss, playing in the school’s first state championship where they fell to Appomattox County in the Class 2 title clash.
“The bottom line is it is just another game to get to where we want,” said Casto of next week’s game. “It is sad the whole hill can’t be filled with fans to watch the game, but that is the time we are living in.”
Buffalo Gap (2-3, 1-3) came into the game fighting for its playoff life in Region 2B. The Bison stood fifth in the latest power ratings behind Strasburg for the fourth and final playoff berth. Gap wraps up the regular season at home Thursday against Fort Defiance.
The Bison are dealing with injuries as four starters missed Friday’s game and several others were playing hurt.
“We have been bitten by the injury bug,” Gap head coach Brad Wygant said. “That has mentally taken a toll on the team. We had guys playing positions that they hadn’t played before. No one has been able to stop that machine on the other side of the field, and being down players doesn’t help matters.”
The Gladiators needed just six plays and 2:52 to take the opening kickoff 50 yards and into the end zone on Smiley’s 2-yard run.
Smiley’s brother Noah scored the second TD from 9 yards after Zac had earlier ripped off a 63-yard run. Zac pushed the lead to 21-0 after the first quarter with an 18-yard scamper to cap a 4-play, 65-yard drive that only took 1:16 off the clock.
The Gladiators gave up their first opening-half touchdown to a district opponent early in the second quarter when Tanner Rivenburg sucked in the defense on a sprint out and found Landon Bates behind the secondary for a 39-yard strike. Riverheads hadn’t given up points in the first half since the opener against Tazewell.
The touchdown seemed to fire up the Gladiators even more as they finished the half with four of their own.
Cook-Cash scored from 7 yards for a 28-6 advantage. Then the wheels completely fell off on the Bison as three mistakes deep in their territory led to a trio of 1-play scores for the home team. After a Zac Smiley interception, Cox sprinted home from 46 yards. A bad snap on a punt was downed at the 2 and Dunlap scored on a keeper. Dave Brooks’ fumble recovery paved the way for a 17-yard Dunlap-to-Lightner connection and a 49-6 halftime blowout.
“You can’t be giving the ball away deep in your territory, especially against Riverheads,” Wygant said. “That is the second straight week that we have had self-induced mistakes.”
Gap’s mistakes rolled into the second half on the first series Cook-Cash had an interception while on his back at the 32 after the Bison quarterback was hit in the pocket. Miller, who hadn’t played since the opening kickoff of the second game after suffering an ankle injury, made his return known with a 1-yard plunge.
The Bison received fourth-quarter scores from the Hildebrand cousins as Bryce went 9 yards and Jeffery 8. Bryce led the Gap with 56 yards and Jeffery added 52. The Bison only mustered 171 yards of total offense.
“I was pleased with how we responded in the second half,” Wygant said.
The Gladiators finished the scoring with — you guessed it — a 1-play sequence when Bryant broke free from 27 yards after the team got a short field following a pair of 15-yard penalties on the Bison during the kickoff.
RIVERHEADS 63, BUFFALO GAP
BUFFALO GAP 0 6 0 12 — 18
RIVERHEADS 21 28 7 7 — 63
First Quarter
RIV — Z.Smiley 2 run (Robson kick)
RIV — N.Smiley 26 run (Robson kick)
RIV — Z.Smiley 18 run (Robson kick)
Second Quarter
BG — Bates 23 pass from Rivenburg (no kick)
RIV — Cook-Cash 7 run (Robson kick)
RIV — Cox 46 run (Robson kick)
RIV — B.Dunlap 2 run (Robson kick)
RIV — Lightner 17 pass from B.Dunlap (Robson kick)
Third Quarter
RIV — Miller 4 run (Robson kick)
Fourth Quarter
BG — B.Hildebrand 9 run (pass failed)
BG — J.Hildebrand 8 run (run failed)
RIV — Bryant 27 run (Robson kick)