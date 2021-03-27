Riverheads football team dismantles Buffalo Gap to stay perfect

The Bison are dealing with injuries as four starters missed Friday’s game and several others were playing hurt.

“We have been bitten by the injury bug,” Gap head coach Brad Wygant said. “That has mentally taken a toll on the team. We had guys playing positions that they hadn’t played before. No one has been able to stop that machine on the other side of the field, and being down players doesn’t help matters.”

The Gladiators needed just six plays and 2:52 to take the opening kickoff 50 yards and into the end zone on Smiley’s 2-yard run.

Smiley’s brother Noah scored the second TD from 9 yards after Zac had earlier ripped off a 63-yard run. Zac pushed the lead to 21-0 after the first quarter with an 18-yard scamper to cap a 4-play, 65-yard drive that only took 1:16 off the clock.

The Gladiators gave up their first opening-half touchdown to a district opponent early in the second quarter when Tanner Rivenburg sucked in the defense on a sprint out and found Landon Bates behind the secondary for a 39-yard strike. Riverheads hadn’t given up points in the first half since the opener against Tazewell.

The touchdown seemed to fire up the Gladiators even more as they finished the half with four of their own.