Riverheads football team hopes to win record fifth-straight state title

In the last five years, the numbers Riverheads has produced are way beyond gaudy. The Gladiators are 62-4, outscoring the opposition 2,882-705. That averages out to 43.7 vs. 10.7.

That is a far cry from the early days of Robert Casto’s head-coaching era when he lost his first 13 games and was 3-17 in the first two seasons. He made the playoffs in the third season. By comparison since 2012, the Gladiators have lost only 10 games.

Casto, who is seeking his eighth overall championship at the school, said it feels good to be making a sixth-straight trip to the final game.

“That is our goal every year is to make the last possible practice and play for a championship,” he said. “The kids have been able to attain that the last few years.”

But Casto isn’t getting caught up in all the hype.

“It is business as usual for us,” he said. “That is how we approach every week whether it is the first week or the last.”

The Riverheads head coach is impressed with what he has watched from this edition of the Maroon Tide, who have only seven seniors on the roster.