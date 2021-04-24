Riverheads football team knocks off West Point to reach Class I title game

WEST POINT – The Riverheads Gladiators earned an opportunity to chase history next week with Saturday’s 52-8 victory over West Point in the Class 1 state semifinals.

Next Saturday, the Gladiators will host Galax for the state championship with a chance to win their fifth consecutive championship trophy – a feat that has never been accomplished in VHSL history.

“We didn’t get off to a good start, but we finished strong,” said Riverheads head coach Robert Casto. “All of our backs ran hard and the line did a good job blocking. I thought our defense was tremendous.”

West Point fumbled the ball away on their first possession with Riverheads recovering deep in Pointers’ territory. A pair of procedure penalties plagued the Gladiators' offense and Riverheads was forced to settle for Cooper Robson’s field goal and a 3-0 lead.

Zach Smiley scored on the first play of the second quarter on a 5-yard run to make it 10-0. Riverheads’ special teams then got involved when Cole Burton blocked a punt and Aiden Miller fell on the loose ball in the end zone to make it 17-0.

Burton’s 1-yard TD run and Cayden Cook -Cash’s 37-yard scamper were sandwiched around the Pointers’ lone score of the game, giving Riverheads a 31-8 lead at half.