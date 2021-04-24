Riverheads football team knocks off West Point to reach Class I title game

WEST POINT – The Riverheads Gladiators earned an opportunity to chase history next week with Saturday’s 52-8 victory over West Point in the Class 1 state semifinals.
Next Saturday, the Gladiators will host Galax for the state championship with a chance to win their fifth consecutive championship trophy – a feat that has never been accomplished in VHSL history.
“We didn’t get off to a good start, but we finished strong,” said Riverheads head coach Robert Casto. “All of our backs ran hard and the line did a good job blocking. I thought our defense was tremendous.”
West Point fumbled the ball away on their first possession with Riverheads recovering deep in Pointers’ territory. A pair of procedure penalties plagued the Gladiators' offense and Riverheads was forced to settle for Cooper Robson’s field goal and a 3-0 lead.
Zach Smiley scored on the first play of the second quarter on a 5-yard run to make it 10-0. Riverheads’ special teams then got involved when Cole Burton blocked a punt and Aiden Miller fell on the loose ball in the end zone to make it 17-0.
Burton’s 1-yard TD run and Cayden Cook -Cash’s 37-yard scamper were sandwiched around the Pointers’ lone score of the game, giving Riverheads a 31-8 lead at half.
Cook-Cash scored on the first play of the second half, racing 50 yards to paydirt for a 38-8 Riverheads lead. Smiley added a 1-yard run and Luke Bryant scored from 5 yards out to finish up the Riverheads scoring in the 52-8 victory.
RIVERHEADS 3 28 21 0 — 52
WEST POINT 0 8 0 0 — 8
First Quarter
RIV — Robson 29 FG
Second Quarter
RIV — Z.Smiley 5 run (Robson kick)
RIV — A.Miller blocked punt recovery end zone (Robson kick)
RIV — Burton 1 run (Robson kick)
WP — Lewis 13 pass from Norris (Uzel run)
RIV — Cook-Cash 37 run (Robson kick)
Third Quarter
RIV — Cook-Cash 50 run (Robson kick)
RIV — Z.Smiley 1 run (Robson kick)
RIV — Bryant 5 run (Robson kick)