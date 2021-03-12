Riverheads football team overhwhelms Fort Defiance

Riverheads took the opening kickoff and started its first drive from their 41-yard line. A 7-yard pickup by Zach Smiley and a personal foul penalty moved the ball to the Fort 37. A holding penalty set the Gladiators back and the Fort defense was positioned for a big stop. On fourth-and-10, Riverheads gave the ball to Zach Smiley and he turned the corner for 23 yards to the Fort 2. Zach Smiley scored on the next play and Cooper Robson added the first of seven straight successful extra points, giving the visitors a 7-0 lead.

Fort gambled on fourth-and-2 on its first series deep in its own territory and a fumble on the fourth-down play gave Riverheads a first down at the Indians' 20. Smiley gained 11 yards to make it first-and-goal from the 9, but the Indians' defense kept the Gladiators out of the end zone and took over on downs at the Fort 5-yard line.

After three rushing plays failed to move the chains, a short punt gave Riverheads the ball on the Indians' 30. Two runs by Cox moved the chains and a 7-yard gain by Zach Smiley put the ball at the 2. Noah Smiley bulled over on the next play and the Gladiators led 14-0 with 16 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.