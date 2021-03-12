Riverheads football team overhwhelms Fort Defiance

FORT DEFIANCE — Following Friday's 49-6 victory at Fort Defiance, Riverheads' head coach Robert Casto thought his team still had plenty of room to get better.
That's a scary thought for the remainder of the teams on the Riverheads' schedule.
"When you look at things, this is about week one for us from a preparation standpoint for this team," said Casto. "Last week, we were better than we were when we played Tazewell. This week, we were a lot better than we were last week. I'm really pleased with the way our kids played tonight. They played really hard. The goal for this group is to get better every week."
Senior workhorse Zach Smiley rushed for 169 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries to lead the patented Riverheads' rushing attack. "Zach is just one guy for us and he knows that. He's a great team player," said Casto. "When we ask him to carry the football, he's ready and he carries the football."
Smiley had plenty of help as quarterback Bennett Dunlap and running backs Cy Cox, Noah Smiley, Cayden Cook-Cash, Cole Burton, Luke Bryant, Cody Cash and Isaac Hartless each provided positive rushing yardage to the ground attack that unofficially rolled for 402 yards.
"We've got a lot of depth at running back," said Casto. "They all want the chance to carry the football and they all ran hard tonight."
Riverheads took the opening kickoff and started its first drive from their 41-yard line. A 7-yard pickup by Zach Smiley and a personal foul penalty moved the ball to the Fort 37. A holding penalty set the Gladiators back and the Fort defense was positioned for a big stop. On fourth-and-10, Riverheads gave the ball to Zach Smiley and he turned the corner for 23 yards to the Fort 2. Zach Smiley scored on the next play and Cooper Robson added the first of seven straight successful extra points, giving the visitors a 7-0 lead.
Fort gambled on fourth-and-2 on its first series deep in its own territory and a fumble on the fourth-down play gave Riverheads a first down at the Indians' 20. Smiley gained 11 yards to make it first-and-goal from the 9, but the Indians' defense kept the Gladiators out of the end zone and took over on downs at the Fort 5-yard line.
After three rushing plays failed to move the chains, a short punt gave Riverheads the ball on the Indians' 30. Two runs by Cox moved the chains and a 7-yard gain by Zach Smiley put the ball at the 2. Noah Smiley bulled over on the next play and the Gladiators led 14-0 with 16 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
Riverheads found the end zone three more times in the second quarter as Zach Smiley scored on runs of 5, 7 and 3 yards to put the Gladiators up 35-0 at halftime. Zach Smiley's final score of the half was set up by Riverheads' only pass completion of the game, a 52-yard strike from Dunlap to Landon Lightner.
Riverheads scored on both of its third quarter possessions. Freshman back Cook-Cash hit the hole off tackle and raced 50 yards to paydirt, making the score 42-0. Burton added the Gladiators' final touchdown of the night on a 30-yard scamper up the middle.
Fort avoided the shutout early in the fourth quarter when quarterback Shannon Knicely scored on a 43-yard keeper.
While the offense was piling up big yardage, the defense was equally impressive. The Fort rushing attack that rolled up more than 300 yards a week earlier in a win over Staunton, was held to just 65 yards until Knicely's TD run.
"We're quick on defense," said Casto. "Our kids read their keys and run to the football. I thought those guys played pretty well tonight."
Riverheads takes the short trip next Friday to Staunton to face the Storm while Fort gets its second straight home game against an undefeated foe when the Indians host Stuarts Draft.
RIVERHEADS 49, FORT DEFIANCE 6
RIVERHEADS 14 21 14 0 — 49
FORT DEFIANCE 0 0 0 6 — 6
First Quarter
R - Z. Smiley 2 run (Robson kick)
R - N. Smiley 2 run (Robson kick)