Riverheads football team powers past Tazewell

GREENVILLE — It took a quarter to get going, but the Riverheads machine entered back into the win column on Saturday afternoon.

The Gladiators defeated the visiting Tazewell Bulldogs 35-12 in nondistrict football action. Saturday’s game was the third time since 2019 that the two teams faced off, with all three matchups ending in Riverheads’ favor.

“When we win the game, I’m happy. I didn’t want to get into the wrong kind of streak,” Riverheads head coach Ray Norcross said. “Early on, I know there were some people holding their breath, but our kids are very resilient. They’re tough-minded, and I knew if we kept plugging along, we’d be okay.”

Riverheads struggled to convert drives into points early in the game, including turning the ball over on downs after reaching the one-yard-line. The two teams exchanged defensive stops until the Gladiators put together a nice drive early in the second quarter, capped off by a 25-yard score from Luke Bryant off a misdirection.

“Our defense has improved,” Norcross said. “Last game, we got pushed around a little bit, so we put a little bit more of an emphasis on having a defense we can rely on. Until our offense gets going at full speed, and we’re improving, then the defense has got to try to keep the games close, so we don’t have to score 40 points a game.”

The Bulldogs fired right back, with quarterback Carter Creasy connecting with Cassius Harris on a long pass to the one-yard-line. Creasy scrambled into the end zone himself on the next play, but a failed two-point conversion try maintained a 7-6 Riverheads lead.

Riverheads quarterback Bennett Dunlap decided to show off his arm as well on the next drive, connecting with Bryant for 55 yards to put the Gladiators in prime scoring position. Bryant found the edge and scurried to a 13-yard-score on the next play.

“Luke has to assert himself in order for us to do well, and at times today, he did,” Norcross said. “He’s making progress in that aspect.”

At the start of the second half, the Gladiators benefitted from a referee decision when a seemingly dropped pass was ruled a fumble recovered by Riverheads.

Following the turnover, Cody Cash found a hole up the middle for a 43-yard rush to put Riverheads back in the red zone. A few plays later, Dunlap snuck the ball into the end zone from the two-yard line.

The Gladiators pulled off a successful onside kick a few minutes later, taking advantage of gaps in Tazewell’s kickoff coverage. The trick play culminated in another score, this time a nine-yard rush from Cash.

Tazewell showed life once again late in the third quarter, with Creasy pairing up with Logan McDonald for a pair of receptions, including a 12-yard score over the middle.

Cash essentially sealed the game a few minutes later in the fourth quarter, finishing off a successful drive with a one-yard score.

Riverheads improves to 3-1 with the win and will go on a long road trip next weekend to play Westmoreland.

RIVERHEADS 35, TAZEWELL 12

TAZEWELL 0 6 6 0 — 0

RIVERHEADS 0 14 14 7 — 0

Second quarter

R — Bryant 25 rush (Z. Brooks kick)

T — Creasy 1 rush (rush failed)

R — Bryant 13 rush (Z. Brooks kick)

Third quarter

R — B. Dunlap 2 rush (Z. Brook kick)

R — Cash 9 rush (Z. Brooks kick)

T — McDonald 12 pass from Creasy (rush failed)

Fourth Quarter

R — Cash 1 rush (Z. Brooks kick)