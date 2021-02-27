Riverheads football team rides second-half surge to win over Tazewell

GREENVILLE — True champions find ways to win in tight games, and there’s no denying the Riverheads football program has plenty of championship pedigree.
The Gladiators, who have seldom found themselves in a lot of nail-biters in recent years, had a major one Saturday before they used a strong second half on both sides of the ball to rally past the senior-laden Tazewell Bulldogs 28-17 in the long-delayed season opener for both schools.
Riverheads hadn’t played a game since Dec. 14, 2019, when it was winning its fourth consecutive Class 1 state championship, while the Bulldogs’ last contest was a first-round playoff loss in Nov. 2019.
The unprecedented February start to the season wasn’t just another day at the office for the Gladiators, who are on a mission to make history by becoming the first team in the state to win five straight titles.
Tazewell, a Class 2 school in the Southwest District and a first-time opponent for Riverheads, led 9-7 at halftime and 17-14 in the third quarter before the Gladiators finally found their footing to earn their 27th straight victory.
Senior Zac Smiley had a huge game playing both ways to help ignite his team, especially in the second half. Smiley’s interception on the second play coming out of halftime led to his 6-yard scoring run three plays later to give Riverheads back the lead at 14-9.
Then with the Gladiators nursing a 21-17 lead late in the fourth quarter and facing a fourth-and-4 at Tazewell’s 14, Smiley took a pass in the left flat, broke a tackle at the 10 and trotted into the end zone for the clinching touchdown.
Riverheads’ workhorse carried the ball 30 times for 132 yards and found paydirt three times. Not bad for someone that was clearly gassed in the first half and slowly pulling himself off the ground after every carry over the final two quarters. Smiley wasn’t the only player struggling with the lack of conditioning from the unique offseason as each team was gasping for oxygen as the game unfolded.
Unlike the three local games played Friday night in falling snow on snow-covered fields, Mother Nature smiled on the Gladiators with a melted field that was nearly perfect and temperatures hovering in the 50s. Riverheads head coach Robert Casto, who has never been part of a snow game, was glad the weather didn’t factor into the outcome.
“I am happy we played it today,” he said. “There was no advantage either way. We did what we wanted and they played the way they wanted, and that’s how to should be.”
Tazewell, which made the playoffs in 2019 for the first time since 2014, gave Casto’s team exactly what he expected.
“They are physical and have a lot of four-year veterans,” he said. “They played hard and had a good scheme for us. It was typical Southwest Virginia football. They played their style and we played ours. Neither one of us was going to back down.”
A fumble on the first possession and later getting stopped on downs at midfield led to Tazewell nine first-half points.
After the Bulldogs went ahead 6-0 following the turnover, Riverheads responded with one of its patented, time-consuming drives. The Gladiators used 15 running plays to cover 81 yards, which Smiley finished with a 1-yard plunge.
Tazewell took the 9-7 lead into halftime when Tanner Wimmer drilled a 37-yard field goal on the final play.
Smiley’s interception and subsequent 6-yard score put the Gladiators back on top 14-9 less than two minutes into the third quarter.
But a long kickoff return to the Riverheads 49 set the Bulldogs up to regain the lead. After a 35-yard run by Eli Griffey and an ensuing penalty put the ball at the 7, Chancellor Harris plowed in from 3 yards out and quarterback Gavin Nunley scrambled for the two-point conversion, and a 17-14 margin with 9:11 left in the third period.
At this point, Riverheads started to take control. A 21-yard pass from sophomore Bennett Dunlap to Landon Lightner on the first play after the kickoff put the ball at Tazewell’s 37. Nine plays later, freshman Cayden Cook-Cash on his second career varsity carry powered through the defense for an 8-yard score and a 21-17 advantage with 4:32 remaining in the third.
The Riverheads defense came up huge on Tazewell’s possession. The Bulldogs drove to the 13, but a fourth down pass fell incomplete to give the ball over to the Gladiators with 50 seconds in the quarter, and then the vintage, ball-control offense hit high gear.
The Gladiators unleashed a 19-play, 9:45 drive for the clinching score. The march appeared in deep trouble when consecutive penalties pushed the ball back to the Bulldogs’ 28, but on fourth-and 19, Cole Burton ripped off 14 yards. On fourth down, Smiley snatched his game-breaking TD pass with only 3:05 left in the game.
“That play right there was a senior making a play on his own,” Casto said. “Zac had to change his route because of the coverage. He reads the game so well. We had good protection and Bennett made a great read on the route change and a great throw. And that long drive is what we are about.”
Riverheads threw only two passes, both completions, but why bother when grounding out 316 yards. Cy Cox and Noah Smiley added 64 and 53 yards, respectively.
“We were getting good yardage, so I wasn’t going to risk getting behind the sticks with passing,” Casto said.
Tazewell fourth-year head coach J’me Harris had high praise for Riverheads.
“Games like this is how you measure your program,” he said. “Riverheads is the state’s measuring stick. We appreciate them playing us. Riverheads showed its championship heart and grit. I believe you show a losing mentality if you don’t compete against the best, and Riverheads is certainly there with the best.
“We were right there with a team that has won 27 straight and four straight titles,” Harris said. “A play or two here and there, and who knows.”
Casto liked his team’s performance despite the limited practice time.
“We played a lot of players today because the conditioning is not even close,” he said. “The subs came in and made a lot of key plays as did several starters who were making their first starts. The kids played hard and that is the most important. We can fix everything else. We may not be playing our best until the playoffs, but we will get there.”
Although the win was important, Casto was elated to being playing.
“I am just happy we got to play a football game,” he said. “It was great to see kids being kids again although I did miss the smell of the hamburgers (concession stands are closed).”
The two teams will reunite in the fall when the Gladiators travel to Tazewell. The Bulldogs complete the three-game series with a return visit in 2022.
