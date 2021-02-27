Riverheads football team rides second-half surge to win over Tazewell

Then with the Gladiators nursing a 21-17 lead late in the fourth quarter and facing a fourth-and-4 at Tazewell’s 14, Smiley took a pass in the left flat, broke a tackle at the 10 and trotted into the end zone for the clinching touchdown.

Riverheads’ workhorse carried the ball 30 times for 132 yards and found paydirt three times. Not bad for someone that was clearly gassed in the first half and slowly pulling himself off the ground after every carry over the final two quarters. Smiley wasn’t the only player struggling with the lack of conditioning from the unique offseason as each team was gasping for oxygen as the game unfolded.

Unlike the three local games played Friday night in falling snow on snow-covered fields, Mother Nature smiled on the Gladiators with a melted field that was nearly perfect and temperatures hovering in the 50s. Riverheads head coach Robert Casto, who has never been part of a snow game, was glad the weather didn’t factor into the outcome.

“I am happy we played it today,” he said. “There was no advantage either way. We did what we wanted and they played the way they wanted, and that’s how to should be.”

Tazewell, which made the playoffs in 2019 for the first time since 2014, gave Casto’s team exactly what he expected.