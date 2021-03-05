Riverheads football team takes advantage of Wilson Memorial mistakes

GREENVILLE — One close call was enough for Riverheads to start the condensed football season.
The Gladiators scored on five of their six first-half possessions Friday night en route to a 47-7 romp over the Wilson Memorial Green Hornets in the Shenandoah District opener for both teams.
The game was a far cry from last week when the Gladiators had all they could handle before finally turning back Class 2 Tazewell 28-17. The Hornets had beaten Waynesboro 35-8 in a snow globe game last Friday.
Riverheads (2-0, 1-0) looked more like itself, taking advantage of early Wilson (1-1, 0-1) mistakes to build a commanding 21-0 lead after one quarter. The Gladiators didn’t let up, leading 34-0 at halftime.
All told, the Gladiators had six different players score rushing TDs as the team amassed 325 yards on the ground. Zac Smiley led the assault with 128 yards on only nine carries. Cy Cox collected 74 yards on eight runs, while Noah Smiley had 61 yards on nine rushes.
“We played much better tonight than Saturday,” Riverheads head coach Robert Casto said. “We consistently made the plays and threw the ball well the couple times we did throw.
“We still aren’t very good right now, but we are in a work in progress that will continue to get better each week,” Casto said. “Now we have to get ready for a very good Fort Defiance team.”
The first half, and especially the first quarter, could not have gone any worse for the Hornets. Wilson was pinned deep in its territory (starts at the 10, 20, 30) on its first three possessions, but a short punt and two third-down sacks by Riverheads freshman Cayden Cook-Cash gave the Gladiators short fields that were quickly turned into three touchdowns.
“Field position killed us in the first quarter,” Wilson first-year head coach Drew Bugden said. “We made a lot of mistakes early, and you can’t do that against Riverheads. We have a lot of work to do.”
The four-time defending Class 1 champion Gladiators, who ran their winning streak to 28 straight, started their first possession at Wilson’s 31, and two plays later Cox ripped off a 26-yard score. The next series began at Wilson’s 27, and the Gladiators needed only four plays to reach the end zone on Zac Smiley’s 11-yard run.
Riverheads’ third possession started a bit deeper at Wilson’s 45. Noah Smiley capped the short 6-play drive by going up the middle from 26 yards out.
The assault continued on into the second quarter. On the first play of the period, Bennett Dunlap found Cox wide open behind Wilson’s defense for a 36-yard scoring strike. Dunlap finished the first half with a 6-yard keeper up the middle for the 34-0 blowout at halftime.
While the offense was racking up the points, the Gladiators’ defense stifled Wilson’s offense. On seven first-half possessions, the Hornets had five three-and-outs and were stopped on downs once. The Hornets didn’t muster a first down until their final series when Dajor Carter broke loose on a 53-yard run to Riverheads’ 17 with less than 30 seconds left. Wilson couldn’t take advantage and find the end zone as Ryan Farris intercepted a pass at the 2 on the final play.
“The defense really played well,” Casto said. “We were aggressive and quick to the ball. All the kids played well at every level of the defense.”
For the game, Riverheads limited the Hornets to five first downs and 154 yards of total offense. Reserve Jacob Martin had back-to-back fumble recoveries in the fourth quarter, the last one setting up sophomore Cody Cash’s 2-yard score that made the score 47-0.
The Gladiators’ other second-half touchdown came just 1:54 into the third period when Cook-Cash finished a short 52-yard, 4-play march with a 3-yard run. Zac Smiley’s 34-yard scamper had put Riverheads in business at the 7.
Wilson averted the shutout when Skyler Whiting turned the right corner and scooted down the sideline 59 yards for the TD with 3:50 remaining. The two long-gainers by Whiting and Carter accounted for 112 yards of Wilson’s total offense.
“We did play hard in the second half,” Bugden said. “We had a lot of young guys out there and they didn’t stop playing despite the score.”
Riverheads hits the road for the first time next Friday at Fort Defiance, while Wilson is also on the road at Stuarts Draft as the six-game regular season reaches its midway point.
“Every week is just a bonus to be playing,” Casto said. “You are going day-to-day not knowing what each one will bring. It is great seeing the kids able to play again.”
RIVERHEADS 47, WILSON MEMORIAL 7
WILSON 0 0 0 7 — 7
RIVERHEADS 21 13 6 7 — 47
First Quarter
RIV — Cox 26 run (Robson kick)
RIV — Z.Smiley 11 run (Robson kick)
RIV — N.Smiley 23 run (Robson kick)
Second Quarter
RIV — Cox 36 pass from B.Dunlap (kick failed) RIV — B.Dunlap 6 run (Robson kick) Third Quarter RIV — Cook-Cash 3 run (kick failed) Fourth Quarter RIV — C.Cash 2 run (Cox kick) WIL — Whiting 59 run (Fosnocht kick)