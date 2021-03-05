Riverheads football team takes advantage of Wilson Memorial mistakes

The first half, and especially the first quarter, could not have gone any worse for the Hornets. Wilson was pinned deep in its territory (starts at the 10, 20, 30) on its first three possessions, but a short punt and two third-down sacks by Riverheads freshman Cayden Cook-Cash gave the Gladiators short fields that were quickly turned into three touchdowns.

“Field position killed us in the first quarter,” Wilson first-year head coach Drew Bugden said. “We made a lot of mistakes early, and you can’t do that against Riverheads. We have a lot of work to do.”

The four-time defending Class 1 champion Gladiators, who ran their winning streak to 28 straight, started their first possession at Wilson’s 31, and two plays later Cox ripped off a 26-yard score. The next series began at Wilson’s 27, and the Gladiators needed only four plays to reach the end zone on Zac Smiley’s 11-yard run.

Riverheads’ third possession started a bit deeper at Wilson’s 45. Noah Smiley capped the short 6-play drive by going up the middle from 26 yards out.

The assault continued on into the second quarter. On the first play of the period, Bennett Dunlap found Cox wide open behind Wilson’s defense for a 36-yard scoring strike. Dunlap finished the first half with a 6-yard keeper up the middle for the 34-0 blowout at halftime.