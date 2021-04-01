Riverheads football team tops Stuarts Draft in OT thriller

"I told Cooper early on that he might find himself in a positon where he could be the hero or he could be the goat," Casto said. "He trotted out there and put it through the uprights."

Unofficially, the combined total offense for the game was just 269 yards. Riverheads finished with 163 yards, all on the ground, while Draft gained 106 yards, all on the ground.

"I can's say enough about the job Coach (Ray) Norcross and our defensive coaches did getting our kids ready to play," Casto said. "That's why it's a team game and tonight our defense bailed us out."

The two marquee backs were held in check. Riverheads' Smiley gained 47 yards on 21 carries while Draft's Nice picked up 60 yards on 24 carries.

"There were times tonight where I thought our backs had some big holes but Draft's No. 16 (Latrell Fornby) brought us down from behind before we could get to the hole. That kid's a heck of a football player. We knew he was good, but he was a little quicker than we expected," said Casto