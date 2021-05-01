UPDATED: Riverheads football team wins record fifth-straight state title

Then came another dagger for Galax. After the Maroon Tide cut the deficit in half at 30-15, Cook-Cash returned the kickoff to his own 49. On the first snap, Burton went up the middle 32 yards to Galax’s 19. Two plays later, Dunlap rolled to his right and flipped a pass to Roberts on the drag pattern for an 18-yard score and a 37-15 advantage with 2:47 left in the half.

The Maroon Tide again had a chance to slice the margin, but Isaiah Dunlap came up with a momentum-killing interception in the end zone with 56 seconds left in the half. Galax was also receiving the second-half kickoff, making the pick even bigger.

With the ball at the 20, Casto was content on running out the clock, but on first down Bennett Dunlap picked up 21 yards on a sneak. On the next play, Cook-Cash swept the left corner and set sail 59 yards to the end zone with 19 seconds on the clock.

“I wasn’t going to throw the ball, but once Bennett had that run, that opened it up for us to do something,” Casto said. “That was a huge shift of momentum with the interception and then the score because they were getting the ball to start the second half.”