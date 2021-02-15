Riverheads girls basketball holds off Rappahannock to win Region 1B championship

GREENVILLE — The Riverheads High School girls basketball team fought off a tough challenge from upset-minded Rappahannock County on Monday afternoon, defeating the Panthers 61-53 in the Region 1B championship game.
With the victory, the Gladiators now must go on the road in the state semifinals, either to Mathews County or Rappahannock (Warsaw).
The win wasn’t without some tense moments for Riverheads (9-5), but the Gladiators were sharp when they needed to be down the stretch in the fourth quarter.
“We made some key shots and made some big stops,” said second-year RHS head coach Preston Woods.
The Gladiators also cashed in late in the game from the free throw line, as the Panthers were forced to foul.
Rappahannock started slowly after getting off the bus, only putting up five points against the Riverheads 1-3-1 zone defense in the first quarter.
“We’ve preached all year to get out to a good start,” Woods said. “We had intensity and were on fire.”
The Red Pride looked to runaway with the game to begin with, putting up 16 points in the first period.
But once the Panthers started hitting, the once large margin shrunk quickly in the second quarter.
Rappahannock put up 26 points in the second frame, almost half of its total output for the entire game.
Senior Carrington Wayland drained a long three-pointer just before halftime and suddenly, the Panthers trailed by just a bucket at intermission (33-31).
Rappahannock tied the game three times in the third period, but Riverheads never surrendered its lead.
“We had to fight harder,” Woods said. “We’ve hustled all year which helped us in the long term. They were never worried, although I might have been a little bit.”
The Gladiators scored 10 unanswered points to break a 37-37 tie at the end of the third quarter.
Dayton Moore and Savannah Crawford started the run, each hitting a free throw.
Then Crawford assisted Mackenzie Sacra for a basket.
The Riverheads defense clamped down as Sacra came up with a steal. Moore followed up on the offensive board and converted a three-point play.
After a missed Rappahannock shot, Hannah Grubb assisted a wide-open Moore for a three-point basket and the 47-37 lead.
The Panthers scored a hoop at the end of the quarter, cutting the RHS lead back to eight.
Five free throws by senior Berkeley Tyree helped the home team remain in front in the fourth period, but Rappahannock wouldn’t fold.
Three-pointers by Wayland and Tori Atkins sandwiched around a steal and basket by Savannah Loving pulled the visitors within one possession (54-51) with two and a half minutes left in the game.
But the Gladiators responded with seven straight points to squash the Rappahannock rally.
Grubb came up with a steal and assisted Sacra.
Crawford dumped the ball inside to Tyree for another bucket.
Finally, Grubb was fouled and dropped in a pair of clutch free throws to ice the victory with less than a minute to play.
“They (Riverheads) played hard,” Woods said.
Last season, the Gladiators finished second in the region.
The Gladiators had three players in double figures with Tyree leading the way with 15 points, followed by Grubb with 13 and Sacra with a dozen.
Crawford was busy with six assists and six steals for Riverheads.
Moore had nine rebounds and nine points for the Red Pride, while Grubb added four assists and three steals, while Tyree pulled down 10 rebounds and two blocked shots.
Riverheads travels to the Region A champ on Wednesday.
Rappahannock Co. 53, Riverheads 61
Rappahannock Co. 5 26 8 14—53
Riverheads 16 17 14 14—61
Rappahannock Co. (53) Loving 7 0-1 15, Ellis 2 0-0 4, T. Atkins 4 5-7 14, Jenkins 2 1-4 5, Scheulen 1 0-0 3, Wayland 5 0-0 12. Totals 21 6-12 53.
Riverheads (61) Sellers 2 1-2 5, Crawford 0 4-6 4, Sacra 6 0-1 12, Moore 3 2-3 9, Grubb 4 3-4 13, Tyree 4 7-10 15, Davis 1 1-2 3. Totals 20 18-28 61.