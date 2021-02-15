Riverheads girls basketball holds off Rappahannock to win Region 1B championship

GREENVILLE — The Riverheads High School girls basketball team fought off a tough challenge from upset-minded Rappahannock County on Monday afternoon, defeating the Panthers 61-53 in the Region 1B championship game.

With the victory, the Gladiators now must go on the road in the state semifinals, either to Mathews County or Rappahannock (Warsaw).

The win wasn’t without some tense moments for Riverheads (9-5), but the Gladiators were sharp when they needed to be down the stretch in the fourth quarter.

“We made some key shots and made some big stops,” said second-year RHS head coach Preston Woods.

The Gladiators also cashed in late in the game from the free throw line, as the Panthers were forced to foul.

Rappahannock started slowly after getting off the bus, only putting up five points against the Riverheads 1-3-1 zone defense in the first quarter.

“We’ve preached all year to get out to a good start,” Woods said. “We had intensity and were on fire.”

The Red Pride looked to runaway with the game to begin with, putting up 16 points in the first period.