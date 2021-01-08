Riverheads girls basketball team breaks playing drought with win over Staunton

STAUNTON — It has been 303 days since the Lady Gladiators competed on the hardwood, so they could be forgiven for a little rustiness Friday night. However, after a slow start in the newly renovated Paul Hatcher gymnasium, Riverheads posted a comfortable 54-40 victory in girls basketball action.
“We had a frantic first half, but we came out better in the second half, relaxed, and played like we know how to play,” Riverheads coach Preston Woods said.
The last time Riverheads competed was when the team lost to Surry in the state semifinals. Then the pandemic closed the curtains on public high school sports for area teams until Friday night.
“It just feels real good to be back. The kids need some kind of normalcy,” added Woods.
Riverheads did open the evening with a three pointer from Hannah Grubb, followed quickly by a Dayton Moore steal and layup to put the visitors up 5-0 in the opening seconds. Staunton called a time-out and came back with four quick points from Keziah Williams and a downtown three from Alayla Robinson to put the home team up 7-5.
After that, the two squads traded buckets and were tied up at 15-all after the first period. Riverheads found its shooting touch in the second quarter, going up by as many as twelve before the Storm rallied to cut things to eight. The visitor lead was back to 10, 44-34, at the break.
The Gladiators padded their lead in the third period as Mackenzie Sacra had the hot hand, dropping in a pair of threes and added another bucket for eight points in the period. Emma Witt and Williams kept the Storm in the game with each tallying a pair of buckets.
Riverheads’ defensive effort sealed the victory in the final period, holding Staunton to just one field goal and four free throws to coast to the 54-40 win.
Although he was sorry to see the Storm teams lose Friday night, Staunton High School athletic director David Tibbs expressed his happiness that there were lights on in the gyms again.
“I am so happy for our kids. It has been hard on them. The athletes are motivated and driven and this has knocked them back a bit, so it is just great to get the kids back out there.
In preliminary action, the Beverley Manor Middle School team topped Staunton in overtime, 9-8. Riverheads also won the junior varsity game, 53-38, making it a sweep for the visitors.