Riverheads girls basketball team crushes Waynesboro

Riverheads’ defense was on its game against the overmatched Giants, forcing 42 turnovers with many parlayed into points. However, there were still way too many misses at the rim to put Woods back into an upbeat mood.

“The better teams around here are going to make us pay just like Gap did Friday night,” he said.

Woods is also keenly aware that his team can’t be losing a bunch of games since Region 1B is only taking four berths instead of the usual eight in the postseason.

“Fewer teams means fewer chances to slip up,” he said. “And I also want that No. 1 seed. I don’t want to be going on the road at any point.”

The road has bitten the Gladiators the last two years with losses to Surry County in state play, but a positive this year is that Surry County won’t be lurking in the postseason. The school district opted out of winter sports.

Woods is also tired of hearing about what the team accomplished last season.

“No one cares about what we did last year,” he said. “What matters is the here and now.”