Riverheads girls basketball team crushes Waynesboro

GREENVILLE — Riverheads wrapped up a frustrating week with a much-needed victory Saturday night as the Gladiators thumped the Waynesboro Little Giants 64-27 in nondistrict girls basketball.
The Gladiators, who reached the Class 1 state semifinals last season and brought back the bulk of that squad that has high expectations for another deep run, entered the game on a two-game skid after falling to Fort Defiance and Buffalo Gap both at home. The loss 24 hours earlier had given the Bison their first victory of the season.
Riverheads wasn’t about to make it a trifecta of home losses for the week, especially against the youth-laden Giants.
Although the Gladiators got the victory, poor shooting continues to be a major concern. The problem has hampered the Gladiators all season, especially in the loss to the Bison when they shot only 22 percent (14-of-64). Head coach Preston Woods was so upset by the performance that he called a 10 a.m. Saturday practice.
“We just shot the ball for two hours,” Woods said. “Our shooting is a big concern, especially in the long term. I think our defense is the best in the area. We get after it defensively, but we have to find our offense to make teams pay when we get turnovers. We are working on the offense more than ever, and hopefully it will start clicking soon. I think it is all mental right now.”
Riverheads’ defense was on its game against the overmatched Giants, forcing 42 turnovers with many parlayed into points. However, there were still way too many misses at the rim to put Woods back into an upbeat mood.
“The better teams around here are going to make us pay just like Gap did Friday night,” he said.
Woods is also keenly aware that his team can’t be losing a bunch of games since Region 1B is only taking four berths instead of the usual eight in the postseason.
“Fewer teams means fewer chances to slip up,” he said. “And I also want that No. 1 seed. I don’t want to be going on the road at any point.”
The road has bitten the Gladiators the last two years with losses to Surry County in state play, but a positive this year is that Surry County won’t be lurking in the postseason. The school district opted out of winter sports.
Woods is also tired of hearing about what the team accomplished last season.
“No one cares about what we did last year,” he said. “What matters is the here and now.”
The here and now started in earnest for Riverheads against the winless Giants, a team that is still searching for its identity under first-year head coach Skylar Napier. Waynesboro did enjoy leads of 3-0 and 5-3, its first leads of the season. But eight first-quarter turnovers helped the Gladiators finish on an 8-2 run to gain the upper hand for good.
The Giants kept the four-point deficit early into the second period thanks to five straight points from Kaitlyn Fisher before the turnovers swallowed the visitors. Nine of Riverheads’ final 13 first-half points followed turnovers as the Gladiators raced to a 29-15 halftime advantage.
The Gladiators’ defense held Waynesboro to single-digit scoring in every quarter, and allowed only two Giants to score the entire game. Hull finished with a game-high 16 points and Cierra Bruce tallied 11.
“We hustled from beginning to end,” Napier said. “We are making minor mistakes that are fixable, but right now those mistakes are giving to ball to the other team and they are scoring. We are going to get better.”
Mackenzie Sacra and Berkeley Tyree led a balance scoring attack for the Gladiators with 10 points apiece, while Caitlin Sellers, Savanna Crawford and Hannah Grubb all contributed eight.
Waynesboro (0-4) is back on the court Monday for a home visit from Buffalo Gap. Riverheads (2-2) travels north on U.S. 340 to Stuarts Draft on Tuesday.
The Gladiators won the jayvee game 45-24 behind Taia Chandler’s 16 points.
RIVERHEADS 64, WAYNESBORO 27
WAYNESBORO (27) — Bruce 2 6-8 11, Hull 6 3-3 16, Pietrowski, Reed, Graham, Fisher, Ruiz, TOTALS 8 9-11 27.