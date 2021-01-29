Riverheads girls basketball team edges Fort Defiance

FORT DEFIANCE — After the third period, the Fort Defiance Indians were charging and had cut Riverheads lead to just four, but the Gladiators snuffed out the comeback chances immediately in the fourth.
Riverheads pulled away with a 7-0 run to begin the final quarter, and that would end up being too much to overcome as the Gladiators secured a big 47-41 win over the Indians in Shenandoah District girls basketball.
Early on, the game looked like an evenly-matched defensive affair, as the teams were knotted up at seven with three minutes remaining in the first quarter. Fort Defiance junior guard Kiersten Ransome provided six of those points for the Indians with efficient play.
However, the Gladiators began to grab offensive rebounds, and senior Hannah Grubb knocked down a pair of 3-pointers as Riverheads ended the quarter on a run to take a 15-10 lead. Seven of those points belonged to Grubb, and the other eight came from offensive rebounds put back up after misses.
The size disparity between the two teams began to show in the second quarter once Gladiators center Berkeley Tyree began asserting her presence in the paint. She scored five points in quick succession to begin the second quarter as her team added to their lead and took a 29-22 advantage into the half.
“That’s been the story all year,” Fort head coach Patrick Hartley said. “Our big kids, who are guards, do a good job defending the post the best they can. We didn’t have any backside, so that’s not on the kids guarding them. It’s on our help-side defense. Riverheads did a good job, and we didn’t.”
The play was physical all night, and whistles were scarce. This reached a boiling point in the second quarter as both coaches verbally expressed frustration with the officiating.
Both teams struggled with converting opportunities in the first half. The Indians only shot 6-25, and only three players scored field goals for the team. Riverheads shot a slightly more efficient 11-33.
Fort Defiance started quickly coming out of halftime, while the Gladiators struggled with turnovers. Fort senior Jordan Schulz scored six points in the period as the Indians chipped away at the lead. Going into the fourth the Indians were down only three points and had possession of the ball.
The Indians failed to capitalize on their momentum, and Riverheads seized control of the game almost immediately. The Gladiators took advantage of bad possessions and went on a 7-0 run to begin the period, capped off by Tyree converting a 3-point play to put her team up 44-33 with five minutes to play.
“We burped up about six shots in a row,” Hartley said. “Instead of working it in to get a good look like we had to crawl our way back into it, we got pretty selfish. That extended their opportunity to go on a run.”
The Gladiators looked to run out the clock and complete the upset over their opponents. Fort senior MaKayla Kershner hit a 3-pointer to bring her team within six with 2:31 remaining, but it was too late. From there, the remainder of the games was an exercise in free-throw shooting until the buzzer sounded.
Riverheads head coach Preston Woods said the game was a great defensive effort for the team and pointed to offensive progress throughout the season.
“Defensively, we flat out got after it, and offensively, we are getting better and better each day,” he said. "That's all I can ask for at this point. We worked hard. I thought we held our composure well in the fourth, but we turned the ball over a little more than I would have liked to.”
It was a balanced attack for Riverheads, with nine players scoring points for the team. Grubb led the way with 11, and Tyree battled her way inside to 10 points. Woods praised the effort of his entire team.
“I thought our bench personnel stepped up,” he said. “Our bench has been phenomenal, I think. When other kids don’t step up, we sub in, and we don’t lose anything. Other teams drop off a little bit. We’re deep, and we don’t lose that much.”
Fort’s Ransome led all scorers with 20 points.
The Gladiators improved to 4-3 in district play and 6-3 overall. They play red hot Wilson Memorial (7-0, 9-1) at home on Saturday.
Fort Defiance’s four-win streak was snapped as they fell to 6-2 in the district and 8-2 overall. They play last-place Stuarts Draft (1-7) on the road on Tuesday.
RIVERHEADS 47, FORT DEFIANCE 41
RIVERHEADS (47) — Sellers 1 0-2 2, Crawford 1 0-0 2, Sacra 5 0-0 10, Massie 1 0-0 2, Moore 1 4-7 6, Campbell 1 0-0 2, Grubb 4 1-2 11, Tyree 3 4-7 10, Davis 1 0-0 2, Hoosier, Wright. TOTALS 18 9-18 47
FORT DEFIANCE (41) — Ransome 6 5-7 20, Kershner 2 0-0 6, Hedrick 0 1-2 1, Schulz 4 0-0 8, Shields 0 1-2 1, K. Hostetter 0 0-0 0, Berry 1 1-2 4, Hansbrough, T. Hostetter, Wine, Cook. TOTALS 13 8-13 41
RIVERHEADS 15 14 8 10 — 47
FORT DEFIANCE 10 12 11 8 — 41