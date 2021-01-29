Riverheads girls basketball team edges Fort Defiance

FORT DEFIANCE — After the third period, the Fort Defiance Indians were charging and had cut Riverheads lead to just four, but the Gladiators snuffed out the comeback chances immediately in the fourth.

Riverheads pulled away with a 7-0 run to begin the final quarter, and that would end up being too much to overcome as the Gladiators secured a big 47-41 win over the Indians in Shenandoah District girls basketball.

Early on, the game looked like an evenly-matched defensive affair, as the teams were knotted up at seven with three minutes remaining in the first quarter. Fort Defiance junior guard Kiersten Ransome provided six of those points for the Indians with efficient play.

However, the Gladiators began to grab offensive rebounds, and senior Hannah Grubb knocked down a pair of 3-pointers as Riverheads ended the quarter on a run to take a 15-10 lead. Seven of those points belonged to Grubb, and the other eight came from offensive rebounds put back up after misses.

The size disparity between the two teams began to show in the second quarter once Gladiators center Berkeley Tyree began asserting her presence in the paint. She scored five points in quick succession to begin the second quarter as her team added to their lead and took a 29-22 advantage into the half.