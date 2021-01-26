RIverheads girls basketball team holds off Staunton Storm on senior night

A player not named Witt did not make a field goal for the Storm until junior Kellyse Miller connected for three points over six minutes into the second quarter. When all was said and done, the Gladiators outscored Staunton 22-5 in the period and took a 34-13 lead into the half.

Staunton only shot 4-21 in the first half, while Riverheads converted 14 of their 33 shots.

As the second half began, Miller picked up where she left off as she seized scoring opportunities early. Her three-pointer with 4:05 left in the quarter was already her eighth point of the half and was a part of a 14-2 run by the Storm.

But as seemed to be the case all night whenever Staunton began to grab momentum, Riverheads would respond to push them back again. Grubb ended the run with another deep three-point make, and while the Storm did cut into the lead, the Gladiators still led 46-31 going into the final period.

The fourth quarter was another close one, with Witt and Miller continuing strong efforts, but it was too late into the game for chipping away, and Riverheads maintained their double-digit lead until the buzzer sounded.