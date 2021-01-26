RIverheads girls basketball team holds off Staunton Storm on senior night

GREENVILLE — After a close first period Tuesday night, Riverheads trounced on Staunton’s mistakes in the second quarter to grab a 21-point halftime lead, and the Storm was never able to recover as the Gladiators claimed a 61-50 win on their senior night in Shenandoah District girls basketball.
The action started slow, as both teams struggled to find shots early. Riverheads played tight defense and trapped Storm players frequently, which allowed them to grab several steals early a capitalize, and senior Hannah Grubb hit a 3-pointer to get the Gladiators into double digits.
Aside from a singular free throw, junior Emma Witt was the only Storm player to score in the first quarter, as she showed off her mid-range game early to the tune of seven-first quarter points, but the Gladiators led 12-8 going into the second quarter.
The second quarter showed almost no resemblance to the first, as the Gladiators launched an offensive onslaught that the Storm had no answer for.
After trading baskets to start the quarter, Riverheads began to force turnovers, grab offensive boards with regularity and convert long-range tries. With 2:05 remaining, Grubb nailed triples on back-to-back possessions as the Gladiators had completely broken the game open with an 18-0 run.
“Normally if she’s on, then we all follow,” Riverheads head coach Preston Woods said about the team’s hot second quarter. “We looked to attack a lot more tonight. They have a big kid inside, so we knew we needed to shoot well on the outside. We hit some shots, which we’ve struggled with sometimes this year.”
A player not named Witt did not make a field goal for the Storm until junior Kellyse Miller connected for three points over six minutes into the second quarter. When all was said and done, the Gladiators outscored Staunton 22-5 in the period and took a 34-13 lead into the half.
Staunton only shot 4-21 in the first half, while Riverheads converted 14 of their 33 shots.
As the second half began, Miller picked up where she left off as she seized scoring opportunities early. Her three-pointer with 4:05 left in the quarter was already her eighth point of the half and was a part of a 14-2 run by the Storm.
But as seemed to be the case all night whenever Staunton began to grab momentum, Riverheads would respond to push them back again. Grubb ended the run with another deep three-point make, and while the Storm did cut into the lead, the Gladiators still led 46-31 going into the final period.
The fourth quarter was another close one, with Witt and Miller continuing strong efforts, but it was too late into the game for chipping away, and Riverheads maintained their double-digit lead until the buzzer sounded.
Staunton head coach Eric Payne was proud of his team for cutting into the lead in the second half but noted the team’s issues with execution throughout the night and the absence of three Storm players.
“The problem is that when you build a big hole, it’s hard to get out of that,” Payne said. “If it would have only been a 10-point hole, we would have been right there. With just seven players, I’m still trying to figure out who is going to step up. It’s hard.”
For the Gladiators, Grubb led the way with 25 points, including six three-pointers. Junior Mackenzie Sacra also provided 17 points on 8-13 shooting, as she consistently found open looks inside all night.
“She’s come a long way as far as being a complete player,” Woods said about Grubb’s performance. “She looks for herself, but if someone is open, she’s going to pass them the ball. She can play both inside and out, and she uses that to her advantage.”
Witt scored 20 points for the Storm, and Miller was not far behind with 18.
With the win, Riverheads moves to 3-3 in district play and 5-3 overall. They will travel to play Fort Defiance (7-1, 5-1) on Friday in a district matchup.
Staunton fell to 1-5 in the Shenandoah District and 2-5 overall. They play Fort Defiance on the road Wednesday night.
STAUNTON 50, RIVERHEADS 61
STAUNTON (50) — Shuey 1 0-0 2, Miller 7 0-2 18, Dunson 0 1-2 1, Witt 8 2-3 20, Johnson 1 1-3 3, Williams 2 2-5 6, Caul, Swanson, Robinson, TOTALS 19 6-15 50.