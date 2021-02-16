Riverheads girls basketball team hopes third time's the charm in quest for state title

The Gladiators have struggled scoring at time during the season, and the Riverheads head coach hopes that doesn’t resurfaced against Mathews, which comes into the game with a 10-4 record.

“The game will come down to can we put the ball in the hole,” he said. “Some games we can score 60 or 70 points, but other times was struggle to reach 40. The one thing that I do know for certain is our defense will always be there.”

Woods doesn’t know a great deal about Mathews, saying it is guard heavy and has a good post player.

“But I think our schedule should work to our advantage,” he said. “I doubt they have faced teams like Wilson and Fort Defiance. Playing those teams have prepared us for the long term.”

Woods and his Gladiators are eager to perform an exorcism on the demons from the last two years.

“The kids are excited and I know I am excited,” he said. “There are probably 100 other teams that would love to be in our position. I have been telling the kids to enjoy the moment. Not everyone gets this chance even once, much less three times.”

If the Gladiators win, they will have to hit the road to another far-reaching part of the state to face the winner of the battle of unbeatens in either George Wythe-Wytheville or Honaker.