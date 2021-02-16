Riverheads girls basketball team hopes third time's the charm in quest for state title

Riverheads is hopeful this year’s adventure into the Class 1 girls basketball state tournament semifinals doesn’t have the nightmarish ending as it did last season.
The Gladiators travel to Region 1A champion Mathews on Wednesday on a redemption tour that they hope will lead to an appearance in Saturday’s state championship.
Riverheads (9-5) reached the state semifinals a year ago against Surry County, and it turned into a disaster when the Gladiators scored only two second-half points in losing 37-23. As it turned out, if Riverheads had won the game it would have been declared co-state champion when the Virginia High School League canceled the championship game because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Gladiators also lost to Surry County, which opted out of playing winter sports this year, in the state semifinals two years ago in the final game for head coach Gene Wassick.
So will the third time be the charm?
“Riverheads girls basketball has never played in a state championship game, and we would love to make history,” second-year head coach Preston Woods said.
But Woods knows for that to happen his team must accomplish the main objective of basketball — put the ball in the basket.
“The kids have been motivated by the disappointment from last year,” Woods said. “They have been playing harder because they don’t want it to end, especially for the seniors.”
The Gladiators have struggled scoring at time during the season, and the Riverheads head coach hopes that doesn’t resurfaced against Mathews, which comes into the game with a 10-4 record.
“The game will come down to can we put the ball in the hole,” he said. “Some games we can score 60 or 70 points, but other times was struggle to reach 40. The one thing that I do know for certain is our defense will always be there.”
Woods doesn’t know a great deal about Mathews, saying it is guard heavy and has a good post player.
“But I think our schedule should work to our advantage,” he said. “I doubt they have faced teams like Wilson and Fort Defiance. Playing those teams have prepared us for the long term.”
Woods and his Gladiators are eager to perform an exorcism on the demons from the last two years.
“The kids are excited and I know I am excited,” he said. “There are probably 100 other teams that would love to be in our position. I have been telling the kids to enjoy the moment. Not everyone gets this chance even once, much less three times.”
If the Gladiators win, they will have to hit the road to another far-reaching part of the state to face the winner of the battle of unbeatens in either George Wythe-Wytheville or Honaker.