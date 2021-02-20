Riverheads girls basketball team looks to beat unbeaten Honaker for its first state title

Riverheads (10-5) will have its hands full trying to slow down a Honaker team that averages 68 points a game. George Wythe dictated the tempo in the semifinals before the Tigers’ Halle Hilton hit a late 3-pointer that turned a slim 48-47 lead into some breathing room at 51-47.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Honaker reminds me a lot of Wilson and Fort Defiance as it likes to get out in transition with its quickness,” Riverheads second-year head coach Preston Woods said. “They don’t appear to use a lot of pressure instead dropping back into straight man-to-man.”

The Gladiators roll into the championship off perhaps their best shooting performance of the season during a dominating 60-39 rout of Region 1A champion Mathews on Wednesday. The semifinal shellacking was in sharp contrast from last year when Riverheads scored only two second-half points in a 37-23 loss to Surry County.

Against Mathews, senior Hannah Grubb tied a school record with eight 3-pointers, including four in the first quarter when Riverheads established command at 19-7.

Grubb didn’t play in the second period after picking up her third foul late in the first, while fellow starters Savanna Crawford and Berkeley Tyree joined her with two fouls, but the bench didn’t miss a beat in extending the lead to 31-17 at halftime.