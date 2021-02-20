Riverheads girls basketball team looks to beat unbeaten Honaker for its first state title

The wall at the far end of the Riverheads gym is adorned with 14 championship banners, half from the school’s iconic football program.
A notable absence from the long line of red-clad, white-trimmed reminders of the history-making teams that stretches from one side of the gym to the other is one for girls basketball.
The Gladiators are 32 minutes and one victory away from immortalizing their place on the wall with the Riverheads elites.
Riverheads gets its shot at completing history 3 p.m. Sunday when the Gladiators make the four-hour journey to unbeaten Honaker (13-0) for the Class 1 championship.
This Gladiator team has already made school history by being the first one to advance to a state championship showdown, but they want to take the history-making to the ultimate conclusion.
Honaker, which is located in Southwest Virginia’s Russell County and is a member of the Black Diamond District, is the final obstacle to clear. The Tigers reached the title game for the second straight year after outlasting previously unbeaten George Wythe-Wytheville 53-47 in Friday’s weather-delayed semifinal.
Honaker, also the alma mater of former University of Virginia and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end great Heath Miller, is the defending Class 1 co-champs after its championship game against Surry County at the Siegel Center in Richmond last March was canceled just hours before tip-off by the Virginia High School League because of COVID-19, which at the time was just starting to shutdown the sports world.
Riverheads (10-5) will have its hands full trying to slow down a Honaker team that averages 68 points a game. George Wythe dictated the tempo in the semifinals before the Tigers’ Halle Hilton hit a late 3-pointer that turned a slim 48-47 lead into some breathing room at 51-47.
“Honaker reminds me a lot of Wilson and Fort Defiance as it likes to get out in transition with its quickness,” Riverheads second-year head coach Preston Woods said. “They don’t appear to use a lot of pressure instead dropping back into straight man-to-man.”
The Gladiators roll into the championship off perhaps their best shooting performance of the season during a dominating 60-39 rout of Region 1A champion Mathews on Wednesday. The semifinal shellacking was in sharp contrast from last year when Riverheads scored only two second-half points in a 37-23 loss to Surry County.
Against Mathews, senior Hannah Grubb tied a school record with eight 3-pointers, including four in the first quarter when Riverheads established command at 19-7.
Grubb didn’t play in the second period after picking up her third foul late in the first, while fellow starters Savanna Crawford and Berkeley Tyree joined her with two fouls, but the bench didn’t miss a beat in extending the lead to 31-17 at halftime.
“The bench played most of the second quarter,” Woods said. “Our bench has picked us up throughout the year. Most of the girls on our bench them could play for other teams. We get after it no matter who is out on the court. I can’t say enough about the bench play the whole season.”
The Riverheads coach is hoping to see a repeat effort like the one he witnessed at Mathews.
“That was by far the best we shot the ball all season, and I hope that leads us into Sunday,” Woods said. “And that was our best all-around game as well. Every phase of the game was clicking. Now we need another best game Sunday.
“We can shoot the ball so well at times or the worse at times. There is no middle ground for us,” he said. “But the one constant for us is the defense. There are no off nights with our defense, but you still have to put the ball in the basket.”
All teams and coaches dream of taking the season to the last practice before the last game, but few realize those dreams. Riverheads is there.
“We have taken the season as far as it will go,” Woods said. “I have kept telling the girls to enjoy the moment because most teams never get this opportunity. We are one of the fortunate few that can always have these memories.”