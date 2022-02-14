Riverheads girls basketball team outshoots Waynesboro

GREENVILLE — Riverheads kept pace Monday night for a potential top seed in the regional tournament, using a hot-shooting first half as the Gladiators knocked off the Waynesboro Little Giants 66-45 in a Shenandoah District girls basketball makeup clash.

Mackenzie Sacra lit the fuse for the Gladiators in the first quarter, bombing four 3-pointers for an 18-11 advantage. Riverheads then used a 20-1 blitz in the first six minutes of the second period to take command.

The win over Class 3 Waynesboro was the second in four days for Riverheads (11-8, 6-5). The Gladiators are hoping the extra points for beating a school in a larger classification pushes them to the top. They came into the game No. 2 in the Region 1B ratings.

If the Gladiators wake up Tuesday morning at No. 1, staying there won’t be easy as they wrap up the regular season Tuesday night at home against county rival Buffalo Gap. Altavista (6.058) Riverheads (5.944), and Gap (5.904) are in a heated battle for the top two spots, which carry first-round byes into the semifinals. Once in the semifinals, only one victory is needed to clinch a berth in the Class 1 state tournament.

“I say at the beginning of every season that each game matters,” Riverheads head coach Preston Woods said. “We lost a couple games early on that put us in this position.”

Woods said Tuesday’s clash with the Bison will have even more intensity with what’s at stake.

“The pressure is on both of us,” he said. “The winner gets the No. 1 seed in all probability and the loser falls to No. 3. We know we are in the postseason. We just don’t know what position. Of course we would love for it to be No. 1.”

The game started a three-game road swing to end the season for Waynesboro (1-18, 0-10). The Giants, who will not qualify for the Region 3C tournament, have a date in the Paul Hatcher Gymnasium with Staunton on Tuesday before playing their final game Thursday at Stuarts Draft.

The Giants enjoyed a brief 4-2 lead before Sacra started dropping bombs that were finding nothing but net from both wings as the Gladiators roared into the lead for good.

Riverheads’ hot shooting continued into the second quarter during the game-breaking 20-1 spree. Taia Chandler had three field goals during the run, while Anna Shirley and Sacra each contributed four points.

“We shot 50 percent in the first half, which was our best of the season,” Woods said.

Waynesboro regrouped to actually outscore the Gladiators in the second half, 27-26, but the damage had already been inflicted.

“If we had worked as hard in the first half as we did in the third and fourth quarters, it would have been different,” Waynesboro head coach Skylar Napier said. “We are always playing catch-up. We have to build confidence and got to want it from the start. We can’t wait until the second half.

“But the girls have come a long, long way this season,” she said. “We just have to start believing in ourselves.”

Woods likes where the Gladiators are at with the start of the postseason only a week away.

“We are playing fairly decent basketball right now,” he said. “We have found a couple more scorers, which will be a huge plus in the playoffs. The girls are playing hard and we know exactly what needs to be done going forward.”

The Gladiators had three players hit double figures with Sacra’s 20 leading the way. Shirley had 16 on eight field goals and Chandler 14 on seven buckets.

Shyla Williams topped the Giants with 11 and Kaitlyn Hull tallied eight.

Riverheads also won the jayvee by a 42-29 margin. Kayleigh Hemp had 15 points for the Gladiators, while Alexis Myrtle added 11. For the Giants, Kaleysha Gett tallied 10 and Shamari Clark had eight.

WAYNESBORO (45) — Cardamone 2 0-0 6, Dunson 2 0-0 4, Johnson 3 0-0 7, Williams 5 1-2 11, Hull 4 0-0 8, Eubanks 2 0-0 4, Jackson 1 3-6 5, Pietrowski, Goodwin, Staton, Graham, TOTALS 19 4-8 45.

RIVERHEADS (66) — Sellers 2 2-4 6, Sacra 7 2-4 20, Chandler 7 0-0 14, Ralston 0 2-2 2, Massie 3 0-0 6, Golladay 1 0-1 2, Shirley 8 0-0 16, TOTALS 28 6-11 66.

WAYNESBORO 11 7 16 11 — 45

RIVERHEADS 18 22 14 12 — 66