Riverheads girls basketball team punches ticket to state

“I knew after that I couldn’t get anymore,” Grubb said of her foul trouble. “I really needed to be there for my team at the end, so I knew I needed to calm myself, get my head under control and play clean basketball.”

Riverheads led 19-7 going into the second quarter, but Grubb’s foul trouble landed her on the bench for the entire period. However, any idea that her absence would lead to an opportunity for a comeback was quickly squashed as the Gladiators continued to play the suffocating defense.

Junior Mackenzie Sacra showed off her mid-range game to the tune of six points in the quarter, helping Riverheads (10-5) widen its lead to 14 going into the intermission.

Riverheads second-year head coach Preston Woods praised the efforts of his team without their leading scorer.

“Our bench picked us up when we needed them,” Woods said. “Our bench played well for us, and that’s what kept us in this ballgame.”

The second half began the same way the first did with a Grubb connection from deep. The Gladiators continued to score with good efficiency, while swiping the ball away from overmatched Mathews (10-5) at every opportunity.

