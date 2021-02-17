Riverheads girls basketball team punches ticket to state

MATHEWS — After two straight years of semifinal disappointment, the Riverheads girls basketball team finally booked their first-ever trip to the Class 1 state title game Wednesday.
The Gladiators swarmed the opposing Mathews Blue Devils for 32 minutes, and senior Hannah Grubb nailed an eye-catching eight 3-pointers as her team coasted to a 60-39 win in the semifinals.
Grubb’s Steph Curry-esque barrage tied a school record for most made 3-pointers in a game.
The blowout helped erase the bitter taste from last year when Riverheads scored only two second-half points in a 37-23 loss to Surry County. Against Mathews, the Gladiators exploded for 31 points in the first half alone.
Now the Gladiators await the winner of the other semifinal between unbeatens George Wythe-Wytheville and Honaker. That game was inexplicably postponed to 7 p.m. Thursday when the entire state is under a winter storm warning. The championship is still scheduled for Saturday at either George Wythe or Honaker, but that could change depending when the other contest was played.
It didn’t take any time for Grubb to begin her assault from long-range, connecting from downtown for the first basket of the game. From there, Riverheads played its typical physical defense and started to build an early lead.
Grubb hit her fourth 3-pointer of the first quarter with 1:50 remaining to put the Gladiators up by 10, but she picked up her third foul on the following possession.
“I knew after that I couldn’t get anymore,” Grubb said of her foul trouble. “I really needed to be there for my team at the end, so I knew I needed to calm myself, get my head under control and play clean basketball.”
Riverheads led 19-7 going into the second quarter, but Grubb’s foul trouble landed her on the bench for the entire period. However, any idea that her absence would lead to an opportunity for a comeback was quickly squashed as the Gladiators continued to play the suffocating defense.
Junior Mackenzie Sacra showed off her mid-range game to the tune of six points in the quarter, helping Riverheads (10-5) widen its lead to 14 going into the intermission.
Riverheads second-year head coach Preston Woods praised the efforts of his team without their leading scorer.
“Our bench picked us up when we needed them,” Woods said. “Our bench played well for us, and that’s what kept us in this ballgame.”
The second half began the same way the first did with a Grubb connection from deep. The Gladiators continued to score with good efficiency, while swiping the ball away from overmatched Mathews (10-5) at every opportunity.
“We finally hit some shots tonight,” Woods said. “We shot more consistent tonight than I feel that we ever have this season, so it was a good time to shine. We got after it defensively, forced turnovers and got key stops when we needed them.”
Going into the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils needed an offensive explosion to overcome a 17-point deficit. While Mathews did play strong in the last eight minutes, Riverheads played just a bit better to clinch the 21-point win.
“I felt we were under control for the most part,” Woods said of his team’s play with the lead in the second half. “We got out to the big lead, and at that point, you’re just looking for open shots. I felt we were really patient on offense and moved the ball well.”
Grubb ended her sharp-shooting night with 26 points on 8-of-13 from the field, while Sacra scored 14.
Despite her big night, Grubb remained humble after the game.
“My team gave me the ball when I was open and I just executed,” she said.
For the Lady Blue Devils, senior Stacie Thomas led the way with 13 points.
Whenever the Class 1 championship is played, Woods is itching to get going.
“I’m excited, the kids are excited and we’re ready to go,” he said.
RIVERHEADS 60, MATHEWS 39
RIVERHEADS (60) — Sellers 1 1-2 3, Crawford 2 2-3 6, Chandler 0 1-2 1, Sacra 6 2-3 14, Moore 1 2-2 3, Grubb 8 2-2 26, Tyree 1 3-6 5, Davis 2 1-1 3, Massie 0 0-0 0, Campbell 0 0-0 0, Hoosier, Fitzgerald, Frederick. TOTALS 21 14-20 60