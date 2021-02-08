Riverheads girls basketball team reaches regional championship

That was all the offense the visitors could muster the rest of the period, while on the other side, Grubb struck twice from downtown for six points, Savanna Crawford drove in the lane for a bucket, Berkeley Tyree muscled a rebound back in for two and hit the subsequent fee throw, and Mackenzie Sacra connected on a short jumper. At the end of the opening period, the score stood at 22-3.

Action slowed down considerably in the second period. Grubb dished an assist off to Moore who hit a short shot on the side to open the quarter. Claran Massie hit from inside and Crawford took the ball the length of the court for a layup to account for the rest of the Gladiator points. On the other end, the Riverheads defense shut Altavista down completely. At the half, the home team held an insurmountable 28-3 lead.

The Lady Colonels jumped out quickly after the break with Keelie Dawson scoring two quick buckets inside. However, those four points in the opening minutes of the second half proved to be the final Altavista points of the game.