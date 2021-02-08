Riverheads girls basketball team reaches regional championship

GREENVILLE — The Riverheads girls basketball team went out of the blocks hard and never looked back in dealing visiting Altavista a crushing 52-7 loss Monday evening in Region 1B action. The Gladiators held the visiting Lady Colonels scoreless in two of the four quarters as they unleashed a scrappy, relentless defense.
The victory sends Riverheads, now 8-5 on the season, into the regional championship Wednesday where a win means a trip to the state tournament. The Gladiators will host Rappahannock County High School on Wednesday in that title tilt. Rappahannock County downed William Campbell Monday night, 57-17.
“We have been focusing all year on having a good start. Tonight, we got after it early and then shut them down,” Riverheads coach Preston Woods said. “The girls just hustled from the get-go and kept after it.”
The Gladiators opened the evening with a quick fast break after Dayton Moore stole the ball and tossed it to Hannah Grubb for the opening tally. Moore then stuck a rebound back in for two and Grubb took the ball into the key for another bucket. After Moore dropped in a free throw and Grubb stole the ball and laid it in for two more, the home team was up 9-0.
Altavista’s DeXaria Berger finally put her team on the board at the 3:10 mark when she got inside for two and was fouled. She made the free throw to get her team back in the game, 9-3.
That was all the offense the visitors could muster the rest of the period, while on the other side, Grubb struck twice from downtown for six points, Savanna Crawford drove in the lane for a bucket, Berkeley Tyree muscled a rebound back in for two and hit the subsequent fee throw, and Mackenzie Sacra connected on a short jumper. At the end of the opening period, the score stood at 22-3.
Action slowed down considerably in the second period. Grubb dished an assist off to Moore who hit a short shot on the side to open the quarter. Claran Massie hit from inside and Crawford took the ball the length of the court for a layup to account for the rest of the Gladiator points. On the other end, the Riverheads defense shut Altavista down completely. At the half, the home team held an insurmountable 28-3 lead.
The Lady Colonels jumped out quickly after the break with Keelie Dawson scoring two quick buckets inside. However, those four points in the opening minutes of the second half proved to be the final Altavista points of the game.
At the other end of the court, a variety of Gladiator combinations continued to put pressure on the visitors and light up the board. Taia Chandler, who moved up from the junior varsity for post season play, showed off inside with six points, the last on a steal and a layup. When the third quarter buzzer had sounded, the Gladiators were up 43-7.
The Gladiators again held the Lady Colonels scoreless in the final period, while dropping in nine points of their own, the last being a three-pointer from Grubb, who paced all players with 20 points. The senior was the only player in double figures, but seven Gladiators tallied points.
Woods said that he anticipates a tough contest Wednesday against the Rappahannock County girls. Last year the Gladiators had to come from behind to beat them. “If we can get out to a good start and not lose focus we will be okay,” Woods said.
RIVERHEADS 52, ALTAVISTA 7
ALTAVISTA (7) — Payne, Shelton, Paull 0 0 0-2 0, Berger 1 0 1-1 3, Pennix, Dawson 2 0 0-0 4, TOTALS 3 1-3 7.
RIVERHEADS (52) — Sellers, Chandler 3 0 0-0 6, Crawford 2 0 1-3 5, Sacra 3 0 0-0 6, Hoosier, Massie 1 0 0-0 2, Moore 4 0 1-2 9, Grubb 4 4 0-1 20, Tyree 1 0 2-3 4, Wright, Davis, TOTALS 18 4 4-9 52.
ALTAVISTA 3 0 4 0 — 7
RIVERHEADS 22 6 15 9 — 52