Riverheads girls basketball team tames Stuarts Draft

STUARTS DRAFT — When Riverheads’ Hannah Grubb powered up an inside shot in the opening moments of the game Tuesday night, the die was cast. The Gladiators never trailed in the contest and went on to beat Stuarts Draft in girls basketball by a comfortable 72-44 margin.

“Defensively we just get after it,” said Gladiator coach Preston Woods of what he deemed to be the difference in the game. “The kids are working hard each and every day and are just hustlers,” Woods said of his team’s full court pressure that cracked the game wide open midway through the third quarter.

Woods also noted that he was pleased with his team’s offensive output, which has struggled of late. That was not the case Tuesday as 10 of his players were in the scoring column. Savanna Crawford led all players with 18, while Berkeley Tyree added 11.

“Savannah just gives 100 percent every single time she goes down the court,” Woods added.

Although the Gladiators jumped out to an early 8-4 lead, the Cougars clawed back into the game. A basket underneath by Abigail Mikolay and a baseline three-pointer by Madi Armentrout pulled the home team within one, 10-9. The visitors then upped their full court pressure and converted that effort into a 6-2 run to go up 16-11 after the opening period.