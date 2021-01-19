Riverheads girls basketball team tames Stuarts Draft

STUARTS DRAFT — When Riverheads’ Hannah Grubb powered up an inside shot in the opening moments of the game Tuesday night, the die was cast. The Gladiators never trailed in the contest and went on to beat Stuarts Draft in girls basketball by a comfortable 72-44 margin.
“Defensively we just get after it,” said Gladiator coach Preston Woods of what he deemed to be the difference in the game. “The kids are working hard each and every day and are just hustlers,” Woods said of his team’s full court pressure that cracked the game wide open midway through the third quarter.
Woods also noted that he was pleased with his team’s offensive output, which has struggled of late. That was not the case Tuesday as 10 of his players were in the scoring column. Savanna Crawford led all players with 18, while Berkeley Tyree added 11.
“Savannah just gives 100 percent every single time she goes down the court,” Woods added.
Although the Gladiators jumped out to an early 8-4 lead, the Cougars clawed back into the game. A basket underneath by Abigail Mikolay and a baseline three-pointer by Madi Armentrout pulled the home team within one, 10-9. The visitors then upped their full court pressure and converted that effort into a 6-2 run to go up 16-11 after the opening period.
Buoyed by their defense, the Gladiators picked up the pace of the game in the second period, outscoring the home team 21-8. Crawford led the charge with three buckets and a free throw, while Tyree added a pair of baskets as well. When the buzzer sounded for the half Riverheads held a commanding 37-19 lead.
The Cougars came out after halftime with a new look. Armentrout opened the period with a three-pointer from the top of the arc. Moments later, she converted on a fast break. Leah Wood took a pass inside for a score and Hadley May added a pair of free throws as the Cougars went on a 9-1 tear to cut the lead to 10, 38-28, with 4:54 left in the quarter.
That was as close as Stuarts Draft got as Crawford took command of her troops, hitting a 10-foot jumper, stealing the ball and drawing the foul for a pair of free throws, and then hitting a short jumper in the lane. In the end, the visitors went on a scoring spree that saw them outpace the home team 21-6. After three periods, the Gladiators were on top, 59-34.
Both teams cooled off considerably in the final period as a number of players came and went on the court. Riverheads still managed to chalk up more points, 13-10, in the final quarter to finish with a 72-44 romp.
The win puts Riverheads at 3-2 on the year. The Gladiators travel to Waynesboro on Thursday. Stuarts Draft falls to 1-4.
In early action, Riverheads took the junior varsity game, 25-16. Taia Chandler had 10 for the winners and Maggie Bryan dropped in five for the Cougars. Stuarts Draft Middle School won the day’s first game with a victory over Beverley Manor Middle School.
RIVERHEADS 72, STUARTS DRAFT 44
RIVERHEADS (72) — Sellers 3 0 1-4 7, Crawford 7 0 4-6 18, Sacra 2 1 1-2 8, Hoosier 1 0 1-1 3, Massie 2 1 0-0 7, Moore 1 1 2-4 7, Campbell 1 0 0-0 2, Grubb 1 2 0-2 8, Tyree 5 0 1-4 11, Wright, Davis 0 0 1-2 1, TOTALS 23 5 11-25 72.
STUARTS DRAFT (44) — Baska, Taylor 1 1 0-0 5, Brooks 1 1 0-0 5, Armentrout 1 2 0-0 8, Smith 1 0 0-0 2, Wood 3 0 2-4 8, Mikolay 4 0 0-0 8, May 1 0 2-2 4, Bartley 0 1 1-2 4, TOTALS 12 5 5-8 44.
RIVERHEADS 16 21 22 13 — 72
STUARTS DRAFT 11 8 15 10 — 44