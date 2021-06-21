Riverheads girls soccer falls to West Point in state semifinals

GREENVILLE — Riverheads girls soccer coach Kristin Berrang always takes the glass-half-full approach.

The Gladiators lost the Group 1A state semifinals matchup against the West Point Pointers 10-2, but Berrang listed several positive takeaways as the coach seeks to rebuild the soccer program.

Riverheads gave West Point a competitive first half.

The Gladiators kept the Pointers scoreless for the first 20 minutes.

When West Point did finally score, Riverheads immediately tied the game up at 1-1.

All positive things to build on.

“I’m very proud,” Berrang said afterward. “I know the score does not reflect how they played and progressed this season. At halftime, it was a 3-1 game. We played at their level and had a chance. I’m very proud of them. I don’t think the score reflects it, but this is a whole different level for us. This is the first time Riverheads girls soccer has made it to the state level. It’s just a different level of play.”