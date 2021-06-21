Riverheads girls soccer falls to West Point in state semifinals

GREENVILLE — Riverheads girls soccer coach Kristin Berrang always takes the glass-half-full approach.
The Gladiators lost the Group 1A state semifinals matchup against the West Point Pointers 10-2, but Berrang listed several positive takeaways as the coach seeks to rebuild the soccer program.
Riverheads gave West Point a competitive first half.
The Gladiators kept the Pointers scoreless for the first 20 minutes.
When West Point did finally score, Riverheads immediately tied the game up at 1-1.
All positive things to build on.
“I’m very proud,” Berrang said afterward. “I know the score does not reflect how they played and progressed this season. At halftime, it was a 3-1 game. We played at their level and had a chance. I’m very proud of them. I don’t think the score reflects it, but this is a whole different level for us. This is the first time Riverheads girls soccer has made it to the state level. It’s just a different level of play.”
West Point junior Macy Chapman weaved through Gladiator defenders and got the Pointers on the scoreboard at the 17-minute mark. The scrappy Riverheads club responded at the 12:47 mark when sophomore Ysabel Fernandez scored the first of her two goals to the tie the game at 1-1.
Leading by two goals at the half, West Point looked like a 13-0 team after intermission. The Pointers scored seven goals in an 18-minute span. West Point increased its lead to 7-1 before Fernandez scored on a penalty kick for the Gladiators.
The visiting West Point squad added three more goals to put the mercy rule in effect.
After the game, West Point coach Paul Diggs stopped by the huddle of Riverheads player to offer words of encouragement.
“They played hard,” Diggs said. “They gave us everything they had. We’ve had our way with a bunch of teams this year. We didn’t have our way with them until late in the match when everybody got tired.”